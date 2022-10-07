St. Albans was hoping to celebrate homecoming by earning its first win of the season, but Ripley had other ideas.
The Vikings dominated the first half, leading by 30 points at halftime and cruised to a comfortable 43-22 victory over the Red Dragons Friday night, spoiling homecoming at Crawford Field.
St. Albans opened the game with a defensive stand, and after a bad snap on a Ripley punt, the Red Dragons had great field position at the Vikings’ 19-yard line.
The Red Dragons (0-6) lost 5 yards on the drive and attempted a 41-yard field goal, but it was blocked by Ripley’s Virgil Myers to keep points off the board for St. Albans.
It was all Vikings after that, led by Myers, who started at quarterback for the first time all season for Ripley (2-5). The junior rushed for 122 yards and threw for 69 yards in the first half alone, accounting for four touchdowns.
Myers finished the night with five touchdowns, three rushing and two passing. He churned out 152 yards rushing on 19 carries and was 6 for 8 passing for 79 yards.
“Virgil is special with the ball in his hands,” Ripley coach Stephen Sayre said. “He was able to step in, and can really run the ball. He did a fantastic job tonight and he’s such a great young man.”
Myers indicated he was nervous with starting at quarterback, but glad he was able to produce such a great game for the Vikings.
“I was really nervous at the beginning but once I got out there, it felt great,” Myers said. “We have been struggling on offense, but tonight we played great. I am so happy I was able to help us get a big win.”
Myers replaced regular quarterback Ty Stephens, who moved to running back for the Vikings. Sayre indicated it was due to a large amount of injuries, and was proud of Stephens being a team player.
“We’ve had so many injuries, it was hard just to put a backfield together,” Sayre said. “There are so many kids out. We had to have someone play running back who knew the plays. Ty played that role. I’m really proud of him for doing what he did for the good of the team.”
Myers accounted for all four touchdowns for the Vikings in the first half as Ripley jumped out to a 30-0 halftime lead. He threw two touchdowns and also ran for two scores as well.
In the first quarter, Myers ran for a 1-yard touchdown and threw a 25-yard TD pass to Chris Jenkins for a 16-0 Ripley lead. In the second quarter, he ran for a 28-yard touchdown and threw a 12-yard TD pass to Parker Boyd for a 30-0 halftime lead.
St. Albans was able to get on the scoreboard when Eli Littlejohn took the opening kickoff of the second half and returned in 79 yards for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 30-7.
Ripley would go on to tally two more touchdowns. Myers scored his fifth touchdown of the game, plunging in from 1 yard out, and Aydin Domico scored on a 12-yard run.
The Red Dragons also tacked on two touchdowns, a 1-yard run by Littlejohn, and a Harley Roy 30-yard scoring run.
Littlejohn was the workhorse for St. Albans, rushing 19 times for 52 yards. Also for the Red Dragons, Harley Roy had 44 yards rushing, Devin Sylvas tacked on 42 yards on the ground and Ashton Spangler earned 40 yards rushing.