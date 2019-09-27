Riverside welcomed back its alumni for its first homecoming game on its sparkling new field turf Friday night in Quincy.
The way Caden Easterling and the Warrior offense figured, with a huge crowd on hand, the team might as well put on a show befitting the stage.
The senior tailback churned out 302 yards on 17 carries, hauled in two passes for 110 more yards and scored twice as Riverside sprinted past St. Albans 50-12.
With the win, Riverside improved to 3-1, the team’s best start since 2009, and has firmly entrenched itself in the middle of the Class AAA playoff race, looking to end a 12-year postseason drought.
“We put a lot of pressure on them in the offseason,” Riverside coach Alex Daugherty said. “The biggest thing was starting from the ground up, that mentality that they can do it. We haven’t had a winning season since ‘07. Getting these kids to believe that they can win is everything.”
The teams combined to score touchdowns in two of the game’s first three snaps. Easterling sprinted 43 yards to the end zone on the Warriors’ second play and St. Albans’ Rodney Toler answered with an 85-yard touchdown scamper on the first play of the ensuing possession, leaving the score knotted up at 6.
But from there, it was a case of seized opportunities for Riverside and missed chances for St. Albans.
The Red Dragons (0-5) took three more drives inside of Riverside’s 30-yard line in the first half but came away empty handed on all three occasions.
“That was the theme of our week the previous week,” St. Albans coach Nick Watts said. “We had a 19-play drive against George Washington and didn’t score. The theme of the week was finish, finish drives. It’s obviously something we still need a lot of work on.”
Meanwhile, after a three-and-out on its second possession, Riverside continued to light up the scoreboard.
Quarterback Javante’ Elzy sandwiched touchdown runs of 3 and 12 yards around a 55-yard scoring toss to Easterling on consecutive drives as the Warriors — behind a bend-but-don’t-break defensive effort — pulled away.
St. Albans was without running back Jaimelle Claytor for the second straight week and lost quarterback Caden McCoy to an injury late in the first quarter Friday. Still, the Red Dragons did some nice things offensively using a misdirection, spread run attack. Toler finished with 144 yards on 14 carries – part of 304 team rushing yards — but when St. Albans had its chances Riverside stood tall.
“As the one that calls the defense I wasn’t pleased,” Daugherty said. “I hang my hat on aggression and we weren’t aggressive. We can’t do that moving forward in the MSAC. But we play a lot of man and we say, ‘bend but don’t break,’ so I guess we didn’t break a lot, but we bent quite a bit.”
After Riverside took a 30-6 lead into the break, the flood gates opened after a three-and-out for the Red Dragons. Easterling took what turned out to be his final carry of the night 51 yards to the end zone for a touchdown on the second play of the next drive to put Riverside up 38-6.
The Red Dragons fumbled the ensuing kickoff, giving Riverside possession at the St. Albans 31. After a 4-yard loss and a 5-yard penalty, Elzy hit Isaiah Osborne on a 40-yard touchdown strike to move the score to 44-6.
A botched kick return pinned St. Albans in at its 5 and two plays later, Riverside’s Griffin Key fell on a fumble in the end zone to complete a spurt of three touchdowns in 1:13 of game time and to complete the scoring for the Warriors.
The road certainly won’t get any easier from here for playoff-minded Riverside with a trip to Cabell Midland followed by home games against Spring Valley, South Charleston and George Washington. The schedule concludes with a trip to Capital and a home game with Greenbrier East.
The Warriors will likely need to find a pair of wins in those six contests to ensure themselves a spot in the playoffs and while their performance early this season hasn’t clinched anything just yet, Easterling and company hopes it has at least sent a message to the rest of the state.
“We wanted to make a statement and show the community that we’re a different team from last year,” Easterling said. “We have a lot to prove and we still have a lot to prove so we’ve just got to move on to the next game. We’ve just got to stay focused, stay in the field room, pick up some things and work hard.”
Elzy finished with 150 yards passing, hitting on 3 of 5 throws.