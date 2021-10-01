Riverside’s football team is finally in the win column.
The Warriors forced five St. Albans turnovers en route to a 22-7 win over the Red Dragons on Friday night at Crawford field. Riverside is now 1-4 and St. Albans is 1-5.
“It was definitely stressful,” Riverside coach Alex Daugherty said. “We gotta start focusing on ourselves and being able to control what we can control. Any time we can be resilient and end up with a win is good with me.”
The Warriors outgained the Red Dragons 274-160 in total yards. Junior quarterback Jake Walker completed 12 of 22 pass attempts for 113 yards and an interception. He did not have any passing touchdowns but did have a 4-yard rushing touchdown.
“He’s a ballplayer,” Daugherty said. “He’s gonna make plays. Their game plan was to take him out and for the first couple of quarters, they were pretty successful. But we got a little loose and he found a way to get it done.”
St. Albans junior quarterback Michael Hindman completed 8 of 18 pass attempts for 96 yards but threw three interceptions as Riverside’s defense constantly pressured him.
Riverside junior running back Andrew Baria was the game’s leading rusher with 108 yards on 15 attempts.
St. Albans won the coin toss and elected to receive but lost the ball on a fumble after two plays from scrimmage. The Warriors took over deep in St. Albans territory and Walker went on to rush 4 yards for the first touchdown of the game. Riverside converted for two points to make it 8-0 with 8:22 remaining in the first quarter. That was all the scoring in the first quarter.
SA started the second quarter at its own 44-yard line but the snap on third down got by Hindman and was recovered by Alex Baria, who took it 44 yards for a touchdown. The kick was no good and Riverside had a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
The Red Dragons responded in their next possession with a seven play, 58-yard drive capped by an 18-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Eli Littlejohn. The kick was good and Riverside’s lead was cut to 14-7, where it stood at halftime.
Late in the third quarter, Andrew Baria finished St. Albans off with a 4-yard rushing touchdown. After the 2-point conversion, Riverside had a 22-7 lead that went final.
Riverside’s defense had some big stops in the fourth quarter.
The Warriors forced Hindman to throw interceptions on back-to-back drives and got a stop on fourth down late in the game when the Red Dragons were quickly driving down the field.
“I think [the defense] played their hearts out,” Daugherty said. “They played really physical. Especially in the first couple of drives of the game.”
Riverside’s next game is Oct. 8 at George Washington. St. Albans hits the road Oct. 8 against Ripley. Both games are set for 7:30 p.m.