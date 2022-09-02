PARKERSBURG — If Riverside can shrug off its slow starts, who knows how good the Warriors can be?
For the second straight week, Riverside fell behind by a bunch, but at the end of the game had a chance to win. On Friday, Parkersburg’s Casey Stanley intercepted a pass at his own 41-yard line with just over a minute left and the Big Reds escaped with a 35-28 Mountain State Athletic Conference victory.
It marks the first 2-0 start for the 17-time state champion Big Reds since 2011. Stanley was the catalyst for Parkersburg with three touchdown receptions to go along with solid defense and special-teams play.
Riverside (0-2), sparked by the passing of Jake Walker and the running of Reed Marsico, rallied from a 28-7 deficit late in the third quarter and had two chances to tie or win in the closing minutes.
The first ended in a punt with 3:20 left, but the Warriors made a defensive stop at their own 36 with 1:14 remaining for a last shot, which was negated by Stanley’s pick.
In last week’s opener, Riverside trailed Woodrow Wilson 28-0 in the first quarter, but fell just short following a big comeback, losing 31-28.
“Proud of them,’’ said Warriors coach Alex Daugherty. “I can’t wait to see what they can do when they put four quarters together. I can’t wait to see that. I think we’re very close.’’
The Big Reds led 21-7 at halftime behind three touchdown passes from David Parsons to Stanley, with those plays covering 9, 70 and 14 yards. A fourth TD pass, this one from Parsons to Austin Fleming on the opening drive of the third quarter, made it 28-7.
Then Riverside got its mojo working … again.
Walker, who threw for 341 yards and four TDs last week, led three second-half scoring drives to bring the Warriors within 35-28 with 6:43 left in the game on his third and final TD toss, covering 9 yards to Jaylen Symns. Walker ended up 15 of 30 for 239 yards and Symns had seven grabs for 54 yards. The other TD catches were by Adam Wilkinson and Michael Terrell.
Riverside was able to accomplish its comeback despite a bevy of injuries and bad breaks. Starters Bishop Hairston (running back), Jacob Alderson (defensive end) and Andrew Baria (linebacker) were all out and the Warriors lost Braydon Hudson, who was ejected along with Parkersburg’s Quayvon Cyrus after a first-quarter fight. In addition, Marsico (23 carries, 144 yards) sat out a chunk of the second half with a leg ailment.
“I think we can play with anybody,’’ Daugherty said, “if we play four quarters. I’ve said that from the beginning. We don’t have the depth other teams have, so we’ve got to make sure we’re mentally there, physically there all the time.
“What I told them is we can’t let two games define us. It’s a huge testament to our coaches making adjustments and the kids trusting the adjustments. They could have easily given up. Seven years ago when I took over, this very easily could have been a 60-0 ballgame.’’
Parkersburg wound up with the win, but on the short end of the stats. The Big Reds ran just 43 plays to Riverside’s 74, and had a deficit of 453-197 in total yards, and 214-37 in rushing yards.
Part of that was due to an 80-yard kickoff return for a score by Anthony Ice to give the Big Reds a 35-13 lead with 44 seconds left in the third quarter, and TD drives of just 5 and 26 yards, both set up by Stanley punt returns of 48 and 37 yards.
Stanley had three catches for 93 yards, booted five extra points and sent five of his six kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. He also averaged 42.7 yards on three punts.
“He’s a special kid,’’ said Matt Kimes, Parkersburg’s first-year coach. “He’s on offense, running all over the place, at safety running all over the place, then he gets a quick breather and goes and kicks the ball … I’m glad he’s on our team.’’
Parsons went 10 of 22 passing for 160 yards to make up for his team’s lack of a ground game. The Big Reds managed just eight first downs to Riverside’s 21.
“I told our kids at halftime they’re not going to quit,’’ Kimes said of the Warriors. “They were in the same spot last week and they proved those kids play for four quarters. But we needed that. We needed a hard-fought, four-quarter game to see what we’re made of. Proud of the victory, but we’ve obviously got some things we’ve got to get better at to be successful throughout the season.’’
The Big Reds have beaten the Warriors 14 straight times, with Riverside’s last win in the series coming in 2004.