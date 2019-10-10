Cabell Midland and Spring Valley aren’t exactly the same kind of team, but they’re both physical on the front line and like to run the ball.
That’s what’s been on the mind of Riverside coach Alex Daugherty as his team prepares to face the Timberwolves a week after the Knights scorched the Warriors for 418 rushing yards in a 45-8 conquest. Daugherty is looking for improvement from his defensive front when Riverside hosts Spring Valley at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a key Class AAA matchup.
Spring Valley (5-1) enters the game fifth in the playoff ratings, and the Warriors (3-2) are eighth as they seek their first postseason berth since 2007.
“They’re definitely a lot alike,’’ Daugherty said of Midland and Spring Valley, two longtime Mountain State Athletic Conference power running programs. “Last week, they punched us in the mouth like we knew they would, but we had no fight back. Obviously, they’re a good team. They’re No. 1 for a reason right now, and I thought they played harder than us. Coach [Luke] Salmons got his kids to play harder than our kids.
“I think our guys can still compete with teams like that. We’ve got the same kind of desire that teams like that have, but we’ll have to respond. We’ll have to punch back.’’
Spring Valley cranks out about 300 rushing yards per game with a balanced attack, led by Luke Christopher (439 yards, four touchdowns), David Livingston (373 yards, four TDs) and quarterback Nate Ellis (seven rushing TDs). Riverside counters with senior tailback Caden Easterling (846 yards, eight TDs).
Daugherty said it’s been refreshing for his coaching staff and players to glance at the weekly ratings and see their team near the top of the standings instead of the bottom.
“It’s a testament to the kids and the hard work they put in this past off-season, and continue to put in every day,’’ Daugherty said. “It’s a good feeling from my perspective because the kids believe in what the coaches tell them, and they’re getting better every day. We’re proud of the way they’ve responded.
“But we’re still miles away and not where we want to be, and that’s what we preach every day. It’s just another step in the road. We’re nowhere near our goal, but we’ll continue to fight toward those goals.’’
Parkersburg (3-2) at George Washington (3-3): The Big Reds dominated in last year’s game, holding GW to a season-low 116 passing yards and intercepting four balls to spark a 32-7 triumph. Parkersburg also ran for 376 yards in that contest. George Washington, however, has won eight of the last 10 meetings in this series and still leads on the all-time ledger 12-11. The Big Reds stand 10th in the AAA playoff ratings, two spots ahead of the Patriots.
Woodrow Wilson (1-4) at South Charleston (1-4): Woodrow and SC have met just four times since 1981 and the Black Eagles have won them all, but the last two were close — 28-23 last year and 13-10 in 2017. They come into their game as neighbors in the AAA playoff ratings, SC at 19th and the Flying Eagles at 20th. With only 14 teams currently holding .500 or better records in Class AAA, both teams are very much alive for a postseason spot.
Huntington (3-2) at Hurricane (2-4): The Redskins have dropped seven straight to the Highlanders, with only one of those games decided by fewer than 11 points. Hurricane, No. 17 in the AAA playoff ratings, desperately needs a win to avoid falling out of the playoff picture with games left against Parkersburg, South Charleston and St. Albans. Huntington QB Ta’ Blackwell has run for five scores and thrown for six and averages 17 yards per completion.
Lincoln County (0-6) at St. Albans (0-6): A series that has been dormant since 2014 fires up again, with each team seeking its first win of the season. Injuries have hit St. Albans hard, knocking second-year starting QB Caden McCoy out for the season and top rusher Jaimelle Claytor (ankle) has missed the last three games. SA allows 38.7 points per game and the Panthers 34.5. The Red Dragons have been shut out twice and Lincoln County four times.
Herbert Hoover (2-4) at Wayne (0-5): The Huskies have dropped 14 of 17 meetings all-time against Wayne, including a 56-28 verdict last year and 43-7 in 2017. The Pioneers have designated Friday’s contest as the first Scott Jarrell Memorial game. The late Jarrell, who coached at Wayne from 1966-83, led the 1968 squad to a 10-0 record and running back-defensive back David Morris won the Kennedy Award that season as the top player in West Virginia.
Nitro (3-3) at Mingo Central (3-2): The Wildcats are cranking up the offense at 38.2 points per game, but the Miners have allowed just eight touchdowns over their last four games, which includes dates with AA-ranked Poca and Sissonville. Last year, the Miners beat Nitro 65-25 as Daylin Goad threw for 345 yards and four TDs and Drew Hatfield had five catches for 182 yards and two scores. Wildcats QB Trevor Lowe passed for 271 yards and one TD in that game.
Buffalo (3-2) at Tyler Consolidated (3-2): These programs haven’t played since back-to-back meetings in 2013-14, with the Silver Knights taking both games by scores of 46-14 and 43-20. Mark Rucker ran for 274 yards and three touchdowns in Tyler’s 70-31 shootout win last week against Webster County. Buffalo was idle last week, and fell one spot to 18th in the Class A playoff ratings. Eli Brock paces the Bison ground game with 363 yards and three TDs.
Scott (1-4) at Logan (0-6): The Wildcats have won the last four games in this series, but by an average of just seven points. Logan is allowing more than twice as many points per game (56.2) this season as the Skyhawks (26.4). In last year’s 30-27 Logan victory, Scott’s Caleb Hughes ran 24 times for 287 yards and three touchdowns.