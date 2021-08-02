While many teams across West Virginia ended the 2020 season feeling less than satisfied, Riverside was thankful for all of the games and practices it could muster in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s because the Warriors played plenty of young athletes last year, and with nine starters returning on either side of the ball, they look to take a few steps forward this season.
“Absolutely,” said Alex Daugherty, who begins his fourth season as coach, “because of that experience from last year. Because obviously, it was a short year, so any time we had a chance to step on the field was a great opportunity for somebody really young to learn what Friday-night football is all about.
“We played a ton of sophomores last year, and for them just getting that experience on the field is invaluable. You can’t put any type of value on it, because it’s a completely different ballgame, especially in the conference we play. I think getting that experience is huge for us. Now we can go out and build off that experience from last year.”
The Warriors were able to get in five games against Mountain State Athletic Conference foes last year, with the highlight of a 1-5 season being a 15-0 blanking of St. Albans in which they allowed just 163 total yards.
“I think we were just blessed to have any games or any practices,” Daugherty said. “That could have gone a lot of different ways — and it did for a lot of teams. We’re really not taking things for granted anymore.
“Football is a big deal. It’s a sport, it’s fun, we enjoy it. But you learn a lot in the game of football. So just as far as development goes, whatever games or practices we were able to get in was huge for our program.”
Senior Elijah Williams, the team’s top lineman, can see the difference as the Warriors began preseason workouts Monday.
“I’d say right now we’re leaps and bounds ahead of where we were last year,” Williams said. “It’s just the experience. We had a lot of first-year starters last year, so just getting those games in last year helped us out a lot this year.”
Williams, an All-MSAC and All-Kanawha Valley selection as an offensive lineman last season, hopes the extra year of seasoning helps Riverside control the line of scrimmage better this time around.
“I’d say getting the offense going better [is a key],” Williams said. “Last year, we didn’t have much success at all on offense. So it’s just being the aggressor, being the hammer and not the nail.”
Daugherty said one of the main points of emphasis for his coaching staff this season is getting the players to hone their perspective.
“We started doing some character education stuff and team-building stuff,” Daugherty said. “Just teaching these guys it’s not always about them. It’s a bigger picture. You’re playing for the community as a whole, and I think they’re finally understanding that — just the focus for them to be immensely prepared.
“I think they have all the physical capabilities in the world, but when things get tough, how do you respond? When things aren’t going your way, are you going to yell at your teammates or are you going to figure it out together? That’s our biggest point of emphasis: problem solving and critical thinking skills on the fly. Because we can’t go out and do it for them. I think they have to figure that out on their own.”
The Warriors have five opponents on this year’s schedule that they didn’t play last season — Woodrow Wilson, Cabell Midland, Spring Valley, Parkersburg and Lincoln County.