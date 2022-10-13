After two weeks on the road, Riverside will be back at Warrior Stadium on Friday.
The struggling Warriors (1-5) are looking to earn their first win since Sept. 9 as South Charleston (0-6) comes Riverside High for a 7:30 p.m. bout.
South Charleston is 14-9 all-time against Riverside and had won 11 in a row against the Warriors before losing two of its last three matchups between the teams. Riverside handed South Charleston a 22-14 loss last season.
Coach Alex Daugherty and the Warriors aren't concerned about last year, though. The Warriors are more focused on righting the ship after a 26-6 loss to Capital last week in which the Warriors managed just 127 total yards.
"We have a great group of kids and I think it's something that they've been successful with in the past but what we've done in the past isn't going to help us this week," Daugherty said. "We have to stay focused. We have to be able to control what we can control and do that to the best of our ability."
South Charleston has struggled on both sides of the ball as the Black Eagles have been outscored 283-37. Though the Black Eagles are young and don't have much experience, Daugherty said South Charleston has its dangers.
"They're fast and they have a really good defensive front," Daugherty said. "I know they're going to give us their best shot. Their defensive line is probably one of the best in the state. We have to be more physical. It's something we believe in and we've gotten away from that."
After scoring 109 combined points in its first three games, Riverside has tallied just six points over its last three matchups and the Warriors allow 29.5 points per game. Daugherty explained the adjustments his team is attempting to make in practice.
"This week after [last] Friday we're taking a different approach in practice with our kids," Daugherty said. "I like what I see as far as that goes. We're just focused on us, focused on our fundamentals. We're working on the most simple parts of football. What it takes to win games."
Riverside is banged up and one of the Warriors' most impactful offensive components -- quarterback Jake Walker -- suffered an injury late in the game against Capital and will not play Friday. Walker had completed 70 of 143 passes for 1,044 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season before going down.
Jaylen Symns will take snaps in Walker's place. Symns got in the game at quarterback last week and completed 2 of 3 passes for 27 yards.
Symns is also one of Riverside's top receivers with 22 catches for 320 yards and three touchdowns, but if Riverside wants to pass the ball, its leading receiver Michael Terrell will likely be on the other end. Terrell has caught 18 passes for 398 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Reed Marisco leads the way with 60 rushes for 316 yards and a touchdown.
Daugherty said it will be nice to be back on home turf after a couple weeks on the road.
"Yeah, anytime we can have a home game it's a good thing for our kids," Daugherty said.