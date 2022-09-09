After narrowly losing its first two games of the season by a combined 10 points, Riverside needed a night like it had on Friday.
The Warriors scored touchdowns on all six of their first-half possessions, rolled up 386 total yards in the first half and cruised to a 59-12 victory over St. Albans to earn their first win of the season.
Riverside entered the season with high hopes of making the Class AAA playoffs but the Warriors lost to Woodrow Wilson 31-28 and 35-28 to Parkersburg in their first two games. Both the Flying Eagles and Big Reds were undefeated at 2-0 going into the weekend.
The Warriors knew it was a game they had to win, and they hope it can propel them moving forward.
“Tonight’s win was huge,” said Riverside quarterback Jake Walker, who leads the Mountain State Athletic Conference in passing yards and threw for 266 yards and five touchdown passes Friday.
“All week we knew it was a must-win game. Starting 0-2 was rough and we couldn’t go down 0-3. This was huge to give us momentum.”
Riverside scored touchdowns on all six possessions in the first half and added a defensive TD to lead 49-12 at halftime. Walker threw for 246 yards and four touchdowns in the first two quarters.
Riverside did what it wanted on offense, grinding out 140 yards on the ground in the first half for 386 total yards. Reed Marsico had 96 yards rushing on 12 carries in the first half and two touchdowns.
St. Albans only trailed by two points after the first quarter, 14-12. The teams combined for four touchdowns in the opening quarter with each scoring on its first two possessions. It was all Riverside in the second quarter, though, when the Warriors outscored the Red Dragons 35-0.
With Riverside leading by two points in the second quarter, the Warriors scored a touchdown on a 43-yard pass from Walker to Jaylen Symns to open up a 21-12 lead.
On the next St. Albans offensive possession, quarterback Eli Samples threw an interception and it was returned 46 yards for a touchdown by Riverside’s Bryce Green to suddenly give the Warriors a 28-12 cushion.
The interception seemed to deflate the Red Dragons as Riverside went on to score three more touchdowns in the first half to open up a 37-point halftime lead and ended up scoring 45 unanswered points.
Walker, a Glenville State commitment, threw five touchdown passes to four different receivers for the Warriors. Symns caught two of them (43 and 55 yards), Adam Wilkinson caught a 30-yard TD pass, Michael Terrell hauled in a 17-yarder and Marsico added a 4-yarder.
“Tonight was great,” Walker said. “I give all my credit to the offensive line, who gave me time all night and my receivers are unbelievable. Last year I focused too much on trying to get a look and offer. I got one in the summer and it relaxed me and I’m relaxed and enjoying my senior season.”
Marsico ended with 117 rushing yards on 14 carries and three total touchdowns (two rushing and one receiving) for Riverside. Symns hauled in three passes for 114 yards and two TDs.
After allowing touchdowns on the first two St. Albans drives, the Warrior defense dominated the rest of the game. Riverside picked off four passes, two by Green and one each by Wilkinson and Andrew Baria.
“Calling the defense, I wanted a goose egg, and it should have been,” Riverside coach Alex Daugherty said. “ I’m really proud of them. We had some mistakes early that allowed them to score on their first two possessions, but we shut it down after that.”
Samples threw for 127 yards for St. Albans (0-3), including an 80-yard TD pass to Chris Hall. The other Red Dragons touchdown came on an Eli Littlejohn 1-yard run.