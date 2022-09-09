Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

After narrowly losing its first two games of the season by a combined 10 points, Riverside needed a night like it had on Friday.

The Warriors scored touchdowns on all six of their first-half possessions, rolled up 386 total yards in the first half and cruised to a 59-12 victory over St. Albans to earn their first win of the season.

