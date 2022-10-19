It's never easy in Mountain State Athletic Conference football.
After Riverside earned its first win in over a month last week in a 31-0 victory over South Charleston, the Warriors (2-5, 2-4 MSAC) will have to turn around and host Class AAA No. 1 Hurricane (6-1, 4-1 MSAC) on Friday with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
"They're a good team," Riverside coach Alex Daugherty said of Hurricane, which shares the top spot in the AAA playoff ratings with Parkersburg South. "They have a lot of athletes that play really hard. They have a lot of really good skill guys. Their offensive line and defensive line play physical so we're definitely preparing to have a dogfight here."
Daugherty said there were signs of improvement in the South Charleston game and he talked about how his team will attempt to build on that Friday.
"I was really pleased with our first couple scores were defensive scores and we take pride in that," Daugherty said. "The fact that we can score in multiple ways, it doesn't always have to be offense and I thought that was a good way to get momentum going our way and give some time for the offense to get going too."
Hurricane hasn't played Riverside since 2015, when Hurricane won 28-18 at Warrior Stadium.
Hurricane has a 4-3 all-time record against Riverside. Hurricane has won the last four matchups between the schools.
Hurricane is coming off a big 35-14 road win over Class AAA No. 8 Cabell Midland and will be riding that momentum into Warrior Stadium.
Hurricane coach Donnie Mays said it's always tough to play at Riverside. Though Hurricane hasn't faced Riverside in years, Mays is familiar with the Warriors as he had a 6-2 record against them as coach at South Charleston.
"Riverside is a tough place to play and our kids have not been to Riverside," Mays said. "I explained to them that sometimes there's a team out there that just kind of sneaks up on you when you're not focused. I made sure that we're focused.
"Our kids have been locked in all week and they're excited about what happened in the past with the Midland game. We're also excited that we're reaching our goals for the season right now. We know that if we can finish this thing out strong we can compete for the MSAC championship."
It's a tight race at the top of the MSAC as Spring Valley and Hurricane are both 5-1 in conference play and are right there with Hurricane. Mays explained what his team needs to do to walk out of Belle with a win.
"It's all about what we do and making sure that we're doing our jobs and assignments," Mays said. "Blocking for one another and making the throws and catches. Defensively it's been a relentless pursuit of the football."
Hurricane has a prolific offense that can run and pass the ball.
Running back Jeremiah Riffle leads the MSAC in rushing with 133 carries for 1,338 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Quarterback Noah Vellaithambi has the second most passing yards in the conference as he's completed 74 of 124 passes for 1,420 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Vellaithambi's leading receiver is Tyshawn Dues, who has caught 38 passes for 531 yards and seven touchdowns.
Hurricane has outscored opponents 314-86 this season.
Riverside has put good numbers on offense as well but is plagued with injuries. Quarterback Jake Walker is done for the season after suffering an injury against Capital and his backup at quarterback, Jaylen Symns, went down with an injury in the South Charleston game and will not play Friday.
Reed Marsico figures to get plenty of carries at running back. He leads the Warriors with 68 carries for 339 yards and a touchdown.
Michael Terrell is the leading receiver for the Warriors with 18 catches for 398 yards but Riverside may not throw the ball very much this week.
"The way that Jaylen was able to come in and do well, we're expecting the next guy to come in and do the same," Daugherty said. "At the end of the day we have to make sure our kids are ready. Football is such a physical sport. Any kid can go down at any time. That's the importance of getting your backups good quality reps so they can just step in when they need to."