Riverside ball carrier Jaylen Symns (6) is brought down by South Charleston’s Avery Pannell and Yahsir Williams (17).

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Riverside looked like it was happy to be back at Warrior Stadium on Friday.

The Warriors (2-5) stifled South Charleston (0-7), allowing just 104 total yards of total offense in a 31-0 rout of the Black Eagles at Riverside High School in Quincy.

Rick Farlow covers sports.