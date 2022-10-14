Riverside looked like it was happy to be back at Warrior Stadium on Friday.
The Warriors (2-5) stifled South Charleston (0-7), allowing just 104 total yards of total offense in a 31-0 rout of the Black Eagles at Riverside High School in Quincy.
Riverside got two pick-sixes off South Charleston quarterback Jacob Wilson as the Riverside defense accounted for two of the Warriors’ five touchdowns.
Riverside coach Alex Daugherty said his team played much better than it did in weeks prior.
“We just played really hard,” Daugherty said. “We set the precedent early this week that we just have to get back to Riverside football. That’s what we did tonight.”
Riverside was without starting quarterback Jake Walker, who was injured against Capital last week.
Backup quarterback Jaylen Symns did a serviceable job in replacement of Walker before he went down with an injury early in the second half.
Before he left the game, Symns rushed four times for 40 yards and a touchdown and completed 1 of 5 passes for 3 yards with two interceptions. Riverside threw for just 3 yards the entire game.
After Symns’ injury, it was quarterback by committee as Michael Terrell and Reed Marsico took direct snaps for a majority of the second half for Riverside.
“Huge shout out to them,” Daugherty said. “We have to be ready for anything. Any kid can go down at any time. I felt like our coaching staff does a good job of getting kids ready.”
South Charleston’s offense continued to struggle as the Black Eagles are averaging 5.2 points per game this season.
“This was basically a collapse,” Black Eagles coach Carl Lee said. “We come into this game with the idea that we can play with this team. We collapsed. Internally, halftime, individual players, coaches. This was a collapse of a football team that should not have happened.”
South Charleston’s defense was a bright spot as it allowed just 179 total yards.
South Charleston took the opening kickoff but ran three plays before Aaron Clark fumbled the ball away to the Riverside defense.
Riverside got the ball back deep in South Charleston’s territory but Symns threw an interception in the end zone and South Charleston took the ball back on its own 20.
It took just two plays before South Charleston committed its second turnover of the game. On third-and-long, Wilson’s pass was tipped and intercepted by Braydin Ward, who took it 20 yards to the end zone for the first touchdown of the game. The point after was no good and Riverside was out to a 6-0 lead halfway through the first quarter.
On South Charleston’s next possession, Wilson was once again picked off on third-and-long. This time Terrell took the errant pass 33 yards for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion failed and Riverside had a 12-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Both offenses were quiet for most of the second quarter before Symns faked a handoff on first-and-10 and rushed it 22 yards for a score, Riverside’s first touchdown on offense. The extra point was good and Riverside took a 19-0 lead into halftime.
Riverside scored two more touchdowns in the game, one in the third quarter and one in the fourth.
With 4:10 left in the third quarter, Terrell took a direct snap and rushed a yard for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion failed and Riverside was out to a 25-0 lead. The Warriors capped the scoring with 5:54 left in the fourth has Andrew Baria rushed 4 yards for a score after taking the direct snap.
Baria led the game in rushing with 12 carries for 57 yards. Riverside carried the ball 46 times for 176 of its 179 total yards.
South Charleston quarterbacks Wilson and Emerson O’Dell combined to complete 8 of 18 passes for 79 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. South Charleston fumbled the ball four times and lost three of them as Black Eagles committed six turnovers.