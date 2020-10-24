Riverside’s ground-bound offense might not be flashy, but when it’s run right, it gets the job done.
The Warriors controlled the ball and the clock for long stretches Saturday afternoon, enabling them to hammer out their first victory of the season, a 15-0 decision over St. Albans on a cloudy, drizzly day at Crawford Field.
Jacob Wisen carried 24 times for 101 yards for Riverside (1-3), which scored all its points in the first half and then clamped down on defense against the Red Dragons (2-2). St. Albans managed just 163 total yards on offense.
“Our focus was on the D-line this week,’’ said Warriors coach Alex Daugherty. “We were not gap responsible in our past couple weeks. They just kind of wanted to do their own thing and wanted to make plays, but they’ve got to understand that we do things for a reason, and today they actually got to see it, visualized it. When you do things coaches want you to do, good things happen.’’
Riverside didn’t pile up rushing yards in big bunches, but it was able to crank out enough first downs to maintain possession of the ball and keep SA at bay. Jacob Wisen carried 24 times for 101 yards for the Warriors, who got their first-half touchdowns on a 10-yard run by quarterback Jake Walker and a 1-yard run by Mack Lusk. Braydin Ward also blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety.
The Warriors ended up with 208 yards on 51 rushing attempts and only attempted two passes. Walker added 43 yards on 13 carries.
“We take a lot of the service academy approach with the flexbone,’’ Daugherty said of his offense. “We think that with superior size and superior speed, we can really gash some teams, wear them down and control the clock. That’s our big thing. We want the ball in our hands. As long as it’s not in theirs, they can’t score.
“So it’s not fun to watch, and everybody thinks we’re running it up the middle all the time, but when you gash it, good things happen. When you make the right read, when you do things right, good things happen.’’
Riverside made a statement right at the outset, taking over at the SA 47 after a short punt. The Warriors scored in six plays on Walker’s run, also getting a 19-yard gain from Jake Alderson. By halftime, they not only led 15-0, they had run 32 plays to St. Albans’ 18 and racked up 10 first downs. The Red Dragons had just 25 total yards at the break.
“We knew they were good up front defensively,’’ said SA coach Nick Watts. “We felt like they were a lot better than their record indicated. We feel like we didn’t match their physicality early on. We couldn’t really establish the running game and offensively, it was just tough going for us today.’’
St. Albans’ offense came to life a bit in the fourth quarter, as sophomore quarterback Peyton Brown had connections of 39 yards to Drew Whitman and 17 yards to Jaimelle Claytor, but the Red Dragons’ final two drives stalled on downs at the Riverside 18 and 17, respectively. They were also whistled for 11 penalties, costing them 92 yards.
Michael Hindman, a sophomore receiver for SA, was injured in the final minute reaching for a pass. He was immobilized and removed from the field on a backboard and placed in an ambulance.
“He was able to wiggle his toes and able to feel,’’ Watts said, “but he had some tingling and some pain around the spine, so it’s always a concern.’’
Claytor had three receptions for 40 yards, ran five times for 26 yards and returned a punt 75 yards for St. Albans. Brown completed 9 of 28 passes for 116 yards and was sacked three times.
St. Albans entered the game tied for seventh in the Class AAA playoff ratings, but that did not include the Dragons’ loss on Monday to South Charleston. Watts was hopeful his team could regain momentum and not have the hangover linger.
“It’s definitely something we’ve got to get with our guys about,’’ he said, “and make sure we can try and keep that from happening. There’s still a lot left to play for, and we can still do a lot of the goals that we wanted early in the year.’’
Riverside, meanwhile, hopes Saturday was just the beginning.
“I think it’s an overall testament to the team and the kids for really understanding,’’ Daugherty said. “We were [0-3] and it’s easy for the team to just shut down and everything. But they really rose to the occasion, trusted the process and done a great job.’’