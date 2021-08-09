To get noticed in a conference with the linemen Spring Valley, Cabell Midland, South Charleston and others trot out every season, you need quite the motor.
In other words, someone like Riverside’s Elijah Williams.
Williams, a 5-foot-11, 225-pound senior, is back to anchor both sides of the line of scrimmage for the Warriors after being selected to the All-Mountain State Athletic Conference and All-Kanawha Valley teams last season as an offensive lineman.
“He is the epitome of what we look for in a Riverside Warrior football player,” said fourth-year coach Alex Daugherty. “Undersized, but you won’t outwork him. You won’t outphysical him. He gets after it every play, and he don’t care how big you are or how strong you are. He’s going to take care of business.
“We have a lot of those as far as smaller kids, but he shows you that it don’t matter. Size is only one aspect of the game, and he finds a way to get things done.”
Other schools in the Mountain State Athletic Conference seem to spit out Division I-sized linemen every year, but Riverside gets by with players like Williams, who make up for their lack of stature with a strong desire.
“Every year, we’ve been undersized by a lot,” Williams said, “but you can’t use that as an excuse. You’ve just got to go out there and play. It just takes aggression, and you’ve got to want it more, I think.”
As a sophomore starter in 2019, Williams was part of an offensive line that paved the way for tailback Caden Easterling, who led the MSAC in rushing and finished the season with 1,543 yards and 11 touchdowns as the Warriors earned a Class AAA playoff berth for the first time in 12 years.
That kind of production doesn’t go unnoticed by his teammates in the locker room, or by his coaches on the sideline.
“He’s a great leader,” Daugherty said, “and he brings the other stuff with him. The players hate him in practice because he only knows one speed — and that’s all-out. That’s what we love about him, and that’s what we embody as a program, in my opinion. Just these tough-nosed, blue-collar kids that want to come play football, have a good time and kick some tail while they’re here. We’re proud of him because he’s worked really hard.”
The Warriors are coming off a 1-5 season against the backdrop of COVID-19 uncertainty, but they return nine of 11 starters on both offense and defense, so Williams doesn’t expect the hangover to continue this season.
“I think each year, you’ve just got to start new, start fresh,” Williams said. “I guess it could affect us a little bit, but I think overall, we’ll be fine.”