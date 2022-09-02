Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Ian Donnen plunged into the end zone from 2 yards out with just under nine minutes remaining to help Buckhannon-Upshur hang on for 13-6 prep football win over Ripley Friday night in Buckhannon.

Savion Farmer led BU (1-1) with 95 yards on 16 carries and Elijah Bryant ran for 82 yards on 15 totes.

