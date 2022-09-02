Prep football roundup: Buckhannon-Upshur tops Ripley 13-6 Staff report Sep 2, 2022 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ian Donnen plunged into the end zone from 2 yards out with just under nine minutes remaining to help Buckhannon-Upshur hang on for 13-6 prep football win over Ripley Friday night in Buckhannon.Savion Farmer led BU (1-1) with 95 yards on 16 carries and Elijah Bryant ran for 82 yards on 15 totes.Donnen finished with just seven yards on four carries, but recorded two 2-yard TD runs.Aydin Domico scored the lone TD for the Vikings on a 2-yard run in the first quarter. Hunter Brown led Ripley (0-2) with 122 yards on 19 rushes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Buckhannon Upshur Ian Donnen American Football Sport Td Football Carry Aydin Domico Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.