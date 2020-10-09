Jackson England fired a pair of touchdown passes in the first half and unbeaten Buffalo’s defense held strong again Friday night, leading to a 27-0 prep football victory at Mount View.
The Bison (3-0) entered the game tied for fourth in the Class A playoff ratings.
Buffalo’s defense still hasn’t permitted a point through three games — the only scoring allowed in prior victories against Ravenswood (21-6) and Tyler Consolidated (38-8) both came on interception returns by opponents.
The Bison vaulted into a 27-0 lead at halftime Friday as Drew Clendenin and Chase Lovejoy each had touchdown runs and England found tight end Cameron Kearns and wideout David Whittington with scoring passes.
Mount View fell to 1-4 and suffered its third shutout of the season.
Buffalo is scheduled to host Tolsia next Friday at 7 p.m.
Mingo Central 28, Tolsia 22: Daylin Goad’s 18-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Isa Scales gave Mingo Central the win over Tolsia at Wilt Salmons Athletic Field.
The Miners (1-2) watched a 22-6 lead disappear to the Rebels (2-2), as Tolsia recovered a third-quarter onside kick and scored one touchdown, then forced a Mingo fumble and promptly tied the game.
After Mingo took the lead in the fourth, Tolsia got the ball inside the Miner 20 on a Jesse Muncy run, but that run was called back on a chop block and the Rebels were flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after a player took off his helmet.
Each team’s quarterback led his squad in both passing and rushing. Goad threw for 49 yards and a touchdown on 5 of 8 passing and ran for 77 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Muncy threw for 83 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 5 of 7 passing and ran for 61 yards and a score on 10 carries.
Point Pleasant 38, Keyser 28: Hunter Bush broke a school-record for completions in a game, hitting on 28 of 33 passes for 223 yards and a TD against one interception as host Point Pleasant took down Class AA No. 5 Keyser.
The previous record was 27 completions, set by Cason Payne in 2017. Also for Point (2-2), Evan Roach ran for 120 yards and three TDs on 25 carries, Joel Beattie caught six passes for 68 yards and a score, and Zane Wamsley hauled in eight catches for 61 yards.
For Keyser (4-2), Drae Allen ran for 102 yards and a score on 16 carries, and Sammy Bradfield picked up 60 yards and a TD on six rushes.
Midland Trail 31, Wayne 20: Midland Trail scored 10 points in the final minute of the first half as the Patriots picked up a road win.
Robert Ruffner rushed for 119 yards and two TDs on 12 carries and Chris Vines completed 5 of 10 passes for 82 yards and two scores against one interception to pace the Patriots (2-0). Also for Trail, Liam Gill caught two passes for 55 yards and two TDs.
For Wayne (1-2), Ethan Bowens ran for 106 yards and two scores on 18 carries, and Hayden Owens picked up 61 yards and a TD on five totes.
Braxton County 26, Nicholas County 7: Quarterback Jett Cogar accounted for 140 yards and two TDs to lead Braxton County to the road win.
Cogar completed 6 of 17 passes for 70 yards and one TD, while rushing for another 70 yards on eight carries — including a 32-yard scoring run. Also for the Eagles (4-2), Drew Pritt picked up 88 yards and a TD on 14 carries, and Tyler Cox caught three passes for 51 yards and a score.
For Nicholas (1-4), Jordan McKinney gained 70 yards on 18 rushes and completed 9 of 15 passes for 64 yards against one pick. Garrett Kesterson scored on an 8-yard run for the Grizzlies’ lone TD.
Thursday’s game
Clay County 34, East Fairmont 14: Grant Krajeski threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns as Clay County defeated host East Fairmont at East-West Stadium. The Panthers (5-1) entered the game 10th in the Class AA playoff ratings.
Krajeski, who completed 22 of 31 attempts, also fired a pair of 2-point conversion passes. Caleb Atha caught nine passes for 110 yards and two TDs for Clay and Andrew Adkins hauled in four receptions for 98 yards and a TD and also brought back an interception 91 yards for a score to make it 34-0.
For the Bees (1-5), Ian Crookshanks hit on 12 of 21 passes for 183 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns.