Bradley Harris scored three touchdowns and Buffalo come up with a big defensive stop in the final minute Friday night, leading to a 26-21 prep football victory against visiting Ravenswood.
The Bison (3-4) surged to a 26-7 first-half lead but had to hold on against the comeback attempt of the winless Red Devils (0-9).
Ravenswood shaved its deficit to 26-21 with 9:53 left in the game on a 1-yard run by Isaiah Casto, and the Red Devils were on the move again late before Buffalo’s Chase Lovejoy intercepted a pass at his own 40 with one minute left to end the suspense.
Harris caught a pair of scoring passes from Josh Moody of 60 and 25 yards and also scored on a 4-yard run. Buffalo got its first points when Dalton Jones returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Jones brought back a kickoff 84 yards for a TD last year against Ravenswood.
The Red Devils got their other points on Jacob Bowling touchdown passes of 70 yards to Wesley Hill and 36 yards to Shawn Banks.
Logan 24, Chapmanville 14: Logan, ranked No. 13 in Class AA, secured its first winning season in nine years, broke a seven-game skid to Chapmanville and inched closer to its first postseason berth in nine years.
Logan (6-3) has one regular-season game left, a Nov. 5 matchup at No. 2 and unbeaten Herbert Hoover.
The Wildcats led 18-6 at the half but Chapmanville (2-6) cut it to 18-14 with 7:43 left in the period as Kohl Farmer bulled in from 1 yard out. Wide receiver Jacob Topping connected with Drew Berry on a gadget play on the 2-point conversion.
Logan put together a 16-play, 85-yard, nine-minute drive, capped by an 8-yard TD pass from Jordan Hayes to Aiden Slack. The 2-point conversion failed but the Wildcats led 24-14 with just 4:43 remaining in the game.
Brody Dalton was intercepted on the Tigers’ next drive by Brayden Chambers with 4:13 left. Logan’s William Mullins then picked off Dalton again in the final minute to seal the win.
Greenbrier West 38 Sherman 8: Ty Nickell scored on runs of 44, 21, 81 and 12 yards as the Class A 14th-ranked Cavaliers (6-2) added to their playoff resume with a win in Seth.
Sherman (5-3), ranked 11th, was kept out of the end zone until quarterback TJ Hager scored on a 13-yard keeper with 2:11 to go in the game. Chase McClung and Marcus Adkins added scores for Greenbrier West.
Shady Spring 28, Ripley 14: Caleb Whittaker reeled off a 53-yard TD run in the third quarter to help the Tigers take down visiting Ripley.
Whittaker finished with 161 yards on 18 carries to help Shady Spring (5-3) pile up 246 yards on the ground. Shady’s Cameron Manns completed 5 of 9 passes for 117 yards and two TDs and Gavin Davis caught two passes for 74 yards and a score.
Ty Stephens led the Vikings (1-8), completing 10 of 18 passes for 179 yards and a TD against two interceptions. Brady Anderson picked up 42 yards and a score on 11 rushes.
Greenbrier East 56, Hampshire 6: Ian Cline ran for 357 yards and five TDs on 30 carries to break Greenbrier East’s single-game rushing record and power the Spartans to a road win.
Cline scored on runs of 49, 48, 30, 3 and 2 yards and helped East take a 42-0 lead after three quarters.
Also for the Spartans (6-2), Lucas McCallister ran for an 18-yard score, Monquelle Davis scored on a 6-yard run, and Gavin Bennett added a 7-yard TD run.
For Hampshire (3-5), Alex Hott hit Ashton Haslacker for a 61-yard TD pass.
Braxton County 47, Webster County 6: Andrew Pritt ran for 106 yards and two scores on just seven carries as Braxton County cruised to a home win.
Pritt notched both scoring runs in the first quarter, helping the Eagles jet out to an early 21-0 lead.
William Forbush completed 3 of 4 passes for 66 yards and two scores and Ethan Cunningham caught three passes for 62 yards and a TD and returned a punt 66 yards for another score. Also for the Eagles (2-6), Richard Leegan ran for 81 yards on 12 rushes, including a 17-yard TD run.
For the Highlanders (0-7), Payton McCourt hit on 7 of 17 passes for 54 yards and a TD.
Independence 57, Nicholas County 21: Logan Phalin completed 9 of 18 passes for 254 yards and four TDs as Independence won on the road to remain unbeaten.
Judah Price ran for 54 yards and two scores on 10 carries and caught three passes for 96 yards and two more TDs and Cyrus Goodson caught two balls for 84 yards and two scores.
Also for the Patriots (7-0), Atticus Goodson ran for 90 yards and two TDs on 13 totes.
For Nicholas (6-2), Kaleb Clark ran for 117 yards and a TD on 28 touches, Alex Pritt carried eight times for 53 yards and a score and Brycen Morriston ran for 26 yards and a score on eight rushes.