Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Jett Cogar completed 13 of 33 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns against one interception as Braxton County knocked off Class AA No. 13 Liberty Harrison 20-14 Friday night in Clarksburg.

Cogar threw scoring strikes of 34, 41, and 86 yards — all in the first half — and added another 39 yards on seven rushes for the Eagles (3-2).

Also for Braxton, Tyler Cox hauled in eight catches for 168 yards and two scores, Ethan Cunningham caught a 41-yard TD, and Drew Pritt picked up 95 yards on 13 rushes.

Sayveon Beafore led Liberty Harrison (3-2), rushing for 138 yards and a TD on 24 carries, and Anthony Knapp caught a 62-yard TD pass.

Ripley 28, Marietta 26: Marietta’s Reese Gerber scored on an 8-yard run with 4:20 remaining, but Ripley’s defense held on the 2-point conversion attempt, giving the Class AAA No. 10 Vikings the home win.

Joey Ramsey led Ripley (3-1), rushing for 134 yards and a TD on 23 carries. He also caught two passes for 25 yards and another score, and returned a kickoff 87 yards for a TD.

Also for the Vikings, Kadin Hall gained 117 yards and a TD on 19 rushes.

For Marietta, Gerber completed 10 of 18 passes for 207 yards against one interception, while rushing for another 34 yards and a TD on 13 carries.

Also for the Tigers, Zach Bartlett picked up 135 yards and two scores on 24 carries, and Tony Munos hauled in five catches for 92 yards and returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown.