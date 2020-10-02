Jett Cogar completed 13 of 33 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns against one interception as Braxton County knocked off Class AA No. 13 Liberty Harrison 20-14 Friday night in Clarksburg.
Cogar threw scoring strikes of 34, 41, and 86 yards — all in the first half — and added another 39 yards on seven rushes for the Eagles (3-2).
Also for Braxton, Tyler Cox hauled in eight catches for 168 yards and two scores, Ethan Cunningham caught a 41-yard TD, and Drew Pritt picked up 95 yards on 13 rushes.
Sayveon Beafore led Liberty Harrison (3-2), rushing for 138 yards and a TD on 24 carries, and Anthony Knapp caught a 62-yard TD pass.
Ripley 28, Marietta 26: Marietta’s Reese Gerber scored on an 8-yard run with 4:20 remaining, but Ripley’s defense held on the 2-point conversion attempt, giving the Class AAA No. 10 Vikings the home win.
Joey Ramsey led Ripley (3-1), rushing for 134 yards and a TD on 23 carries. He also caught two passes for 25 yards and another score, and returned a kickoff 87 yards for a TD.
Also for the Vikings, Kadin Hall gained 117 yards and a TD on 19 rushes.
For Marietta, Gerber completed 10 of 18 passes for 207 yards against one interception, while rushing for another 34 yards and a TD on 13 carries.
Also for the Tigers, Zach Bartlett picked up 135 yards and two scores on 24 carries, and Tony Munos hauled in five catches for 92 yards and returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown.