Junior quarterback Brody Dalton accounted for all six of Chapmanville’s touchdowns, running for five and passing for the other as the Tigers rolled past Wayne for a 40-16 prep football win Friday night in Chapmanville.
Dalton, who had missed the Tigers’ last two games with a cut on his non-throwing hand that required 11 stitches, rushed 16 times for 169 yards and was 6 of 11 passing for 117 yards and a TD.
A three-sport standout and also an All-State basketball and baseball player, Dalton scored on TD runs covering 9, 35, 12, 8 and 31 yards. He added a 10-yard touchdown strike to Will Kirkendall.
Dalton scored all five of his touchdowns in the first half as Chapmanville raced out to a 33-8 lead. Kohl Farmer added 102 yards rushing on 13 carries for the Tigers (2-5).
Chapmanville had been snake-bitten in three of its losses this season to Sissonville (24-20), Winfield (28-24) and Scott (26-23) by a combined 11 points.
Jaxson Damron scored both touchdowns for Wayne (2-6, 1-5) on runs of 27 and 14 yards. Chapmanville beat Wayne for only the fourth time in its history spanning 26 games and going back to 1966. Chapmanville had defeated Wayne 7-6 in 2019, breaking a 15-game skid dating back to 2004.
Lincoln County 52, Clay County 16: Isaiah Smith ran for 232 yards and three TDs en route to breaking the all-time school rushing record and powering Lincoln County to a home win.
Lincoln County improves to 4-4 on the season and snaps a three-game losing skid.
Smith came into the game needing just 1 yard to break Zach Witten’s previous school record of 3,213 career rushing yards. Smith scored on runs of 84, 5, and 39 yards and hauled in a 61-yard TD pass.
Lincoln County quarterback Gabe Bates completed 7 of 16 passes for 100 yards and a TD against one interception and ran for 31 yards and another score.
Also for the Panthers, Nolan Shimp ran for 42 yards on six carries, caught two passes for 12 yards, picked off two passes — returning one for a score — and turned in 11 tackles and a forced fumble.
For Clay, Eugene Sams returned an interception 10 yards for a score and Noah Collins tossed a 21-yard TD pass.
Greenbrier East 42, Ripley 7: Ian Cline ran for a school-record 271 yards and four TDs as Greenbrier East sank the homestanding Vikings.
Cline had 28 carries and averaged 9.7 yards per rush, helping the Spartans roll up 326 yards on the ground.
East quarterback Monquelle Davis completed 6 of 10 passes for 81 yards and a TD and ran for 29 yards and another score on seven totes. Bryson Ormsbee caught three balls for 54 yards and a TD.
For Ripley, Ty Stephens hit on 9 of 18 passes for 88 yards and a score against two interceptions and Joey Ramsey ran for 81 yards on 15 carries. Also for the Vikings, Isaiah Casto caught two passes for 46 yards and Blake Cummings hauled in a 6-yard TD pass.
East held Ripley to 187 total yards and forced three turnovers.
Roane County 57, Braxton County 6: Briar Begler ran for 231 yards and three TDs as Roane County rolled past the visiting Eagles.
Begler tallied just 13 carries and averaged 17.8 yards per rush as the Raiders racked up 452 yards on the ground.
Also for Roane, Skyler Delk added 120 yards and a TD on 12 carries and Shadraq Greathouse completed 7 of 9 passes for 87 yards and three scores. Delk, Shawn Conrad and Layne Epling each hauled in a TD pass for the Raiders.
Ethan Cunningham recorded the lone TD for Braxton, returning the opening kickoff in the second half 76 yards for a score.