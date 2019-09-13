Ethan Payne rushed for 217 yards and four touchdowns on just 16 carries as Poca pounded Braxton County 62-0 for a prep football win Friday in Sutton.
Payne scored on runs of 26, 6, 27, and 10 yards, while quarterback Jay Cook completed 12 of 16 passes for 142 yards and three TDs to lead the Dots’ offense, which rolled up 461 total yards.
Toby Payne hauled in five catches for 93 yards, including a 38-yard scoring strike from Cook, Andrew Young rushed for 39 yards and a TD on three carries and Caleb Murphy returned an interception 27 yards for another score for Poca (2-0).
For Braxton County (0-2), Skylar Wine completed 10 of 23 passes for 139 yards against six interceptions, and Jadyn Stewart caught two balls for 70 yards.
Mingo Central 52, Logan 6: Daylin Goad accounted for 354 yards and four touchdowns as Mingo Central rolled to a road win.
Goad completed 19 of 26 passes for 267 yards and three scores, while rushing for another 87 yards and a TD on seven carries for the Miners (2-1). Drew Hatfield hauled in 14 catches for 127 yards and two TDs, including a 53-yard scoring strike, and Devin Hatfield caught two passes for 77 yards and a score — a 62-yard TD pass from Goad.
Also for Mingo, Tanner Cisco ran for 97 yards and a score on 15 carries.
Jordan Hayes completed 3 of 12 passes for 44 yards and a TD against two picks, and Aiden Sack caught a 48-yard TD pass to lead Logan (0-3).
Greenbrier East 28, St. Albans 14: The Spartans took an early 20-0 lead as they knocked off host St. Albans.
Greenbrier East moves to 2-1 on the season, while the Red Dragons fall to 0-3.
East hosts Man next week, and SA travels to George Washington.
Wyoming East 22, Nicholas County 18: Caleb Bower rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries as Wyoming East held off host Nicholas County.
Chase York ran for 82 yards and two TDs on seven carries, including a 58-yard scoring scamper for East (2-0).
For the Grizzlies (2-1), Luke LeRose hauled in a 48-yard TD pass from Timothy Baker and Tyler Sedlock returned a kickoff 82 yards for a score. Zach O’Dell led Nicholas on the ground, rushing for 41 yards on 12 totes.
Tolsia 24, Lincoln County 0: John Wilson rushed for 123 yards and two scores on 13 carries as Tolsia took down the host Panthers.
Jesse Muncy completed 3 of 6 passes for 47 against one interception, while rushing for another 25 yards and a TD on eight carries for the Rebels (2-1).
Nolan Shimp hit on 6 of 8 passes for 60 yards and Isaiah Smith picked up 16 yards on 14 rushes for Lincoln County (0-3).