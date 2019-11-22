Gage Michael accounted for 238 yards and two touchdowns as Fairmont Senior defeated Frankfort 31-7 for a Class AA quarterfinal win Friday in Fairmont.
Michael threw for 197 yards and a TD and ran for 41 yards and another score to lead the offense for the defending champion Polar Bears.
Defensively, top-seeded Fairmont (12-0) forced seven three-and-outs and scored a touchdown, while holding Frankfort to just 148 total yards and four first downs.
Fairmont Senior hosts Bluefield next weekend in the semifinals. The two teams have faced off in the Class AA title game the last two seasons, with each winning once.
Bluefield 43, Keyser 20: Carson Deeb completed 21 of 30 passes for 345 yards and four TDs to help host Bluefield eliminate Keyser in the Class AA quarterfinals.
J.J. Davis hauled in a 65-yard TD pass and scored on a 50-yard run, both in the second half, to help the No. 4 seed Beavers (11-1) rack up 417 total yards.
Drae Allen led No. 5 Keyser (10-2), picking up 97 yards on 20 rushes.
Class A
Williamstown 34, Greenbrier West 22: Tyler Moore ran for 245 yards and three TDs as Williamstown took control early and ran past host Greenbrier West.
The fifth-seeded Yellow Jackets (10-2) built a 21-0 first-half lead and held off a Cavaliers comeback that trimmed the lead to five points in the fourth quarter.
Noah Brown led No. 4 Greenbrier West with 194 yards rushing and three touchdowns.