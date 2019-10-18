Kyle King accounted for 285 yards and five touchdowns as Greenbrier East overcame a 14-point deficit to defeat Ripley 34-28 in double overtime Friday night in Ripley.
King completed 3 of 11 passes for 109 yards and two TDs, rushed for 91 yards and two more scores on 13 carries, and hauled in an 85-yard TD pass to lead the Spartans (5-2), who rolled up 502 total yards.
Ripley’s Noah Westfall found Jacob Fouty for a 30-yard TD pass and Kadin Hall scored on a 30-yard run to give the Vikings a 28-14 lead with just five minutes remaining in the third quarter.
But Monquelle Davis found King for an 85-yard scoring strike and King scored on a 1-yard dive to tie the score at 28 and force overtime.
After both teams went scoreless in the first overtime, King returned the favor to Davis in the second extra period, finding the freshman receiver for a 20-yard TD pass to seal the win.
Davis also completed 2 of 6 passes for 134 yards and an TD, Marion Lawson rushed for 81 yards on 19 carries, and Brandon Honaker hauled in an 88-yard TD pass for the Spartans.
For Ripley (3-4), Westfall completed 7 of 10 passes for 66 yards and a score, while rushing for 127 yards and a TD, and Hall had 91 yards and a TD on 10 carries. Also for the Vikings, Cameron Ramsey rushed for 91 yards on 15 totes, including a 57-yard TD run.
Mingo Central 52, Scott 7: Daylin Goad accounted for 293 yards and six TDs as Mingo Central picked up a road win.
Goad completed 15 of 24 passes for 204 yards and three TDs and rushed for another 89 yards and three scores on just six carries for the Miners (5-2).
Drew Hatfield hauled in 11 catches for 151 yards and three scores, and Garrett Runyon rushed for 113 yards and two TDs on 9 totes for Mingo. The Miners outgained Scott 484-152 in total yards.
For the Skyhawks (1-6), Michael Clay carried the ball 10 times for 38 yards and an TD.
Cabell Midland 48, Woodrow Wilson 8: Cabell Midland rolled up 577 yards of total offense as the Knights cruised to a road victory.
Jakob Caudill (118 yards), J.J. Roberts (122), and Stephen Hass (118) all broke the century-mark rushing for Cabell Midland, helping the Knights (8-0), ranked No. 1 in Class AAA, gain 423 yards on the ground.
Hass added a 50-yard TD reception and Jaden Wroten carried the ball six times for 65 yards, including a 17-yard TD run.
Bryant Jones returned a kickoff 80 yards for a score to lead the Flying Eagles (1-6).
Braxton County 21, Grafton 14: Baine Cogar accounted for 231 yards and a touchdown as Braxton County picked up a road win.
Cogar caught five passes for 142 yards and scored on an 89-yard run to lead the Eagles’ offense. Quarterback Jett Cogar completed 5 of 11 passes for 142 yards and Justin Paletti picked up 45 yards and two scores on 10 rushes.
Dillon Williams rushed for 145 yards and two TDs on 19 carries to lead Grafton.
Louisville, Ohio 40, Point Pleasant 21: Nathan Gulley rushed for 120 yards and three TDs as Louisville rolled to a road win.
Colton Jones completed 13 of 17 passes for 178 yards and a TD, while Davis Burick caught six passes for 87 yards for Louisville.
For Point Pleasant, Evan Roach ran for 132 yards and three scores on 20 carries and completed 10 of 16 passes for 96 yards against one interception. Brady Adkins gained 81 yards on nine totes and Zane Wamsley made six catches for 44 yards.