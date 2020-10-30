Herbert Hoover went on a 31-7 scoring run over the final three quarters as the Class AA Huskies took down Class A No. 1 Doddridge County 31-14 Friday night in West Union.
Doddridge County (5-1) suffered its first loss of the season, while the Huskies improve to 4-2, which includes a recent forfeit victory against Scott.
The Bulldogs took an early lead, scoring on a 7-yard TD run late in the first quarter.
Hoover responded in the second quarter as Hunter Bartley scored on a 24-yard run with 5:15 to go in the half and Andrew Rollyson bounced in from the 2-yard line just four minutes later to give the Huskies a 14-7 lead heading into the locker room.
The teams traded TDs in the third quarter, but Hoover’s Zach Paxton found the end zone to open the fourth period and then booted a 26-yard field goal with just over a minute remaining to put Doddridge away for good.
Point Pleasant 10, Winfield 0: Joel Beattie’s 1-yard TD run with 7:52 remaining would prove to be enough as the Big Blacks held off Winfield in a defensive battle in Point Pleasant.
Hunter Bonecutter provided an insurance score for Point (4-2), converting a 39-yard field goal with 3:18 left to put the Generals away.
Hunter Bush led Point Pleasant, completing 16 of 20 passes for 77 yards, while Evan Roach rushed for 74 yards on 17 carries and caught five passes for 23 yards.
For Winfield (0-5), Brycen Brown hit on 10 of 21 passes for 86 yards against two picks, while John Covert carried the ball 18 times for 58 yards. Also for the Generals, Carter Perry caught three passes for 37 yards and Carson Crouch hauled in three balls for 35 yards.
Both teams were held under 200 yards of total offense, with Winfield gaining 172 total yards and Point picking up 154.
Princeton 56, Greenbrier East 14: Grant Cochran threw for 336 yards and five TDs as Class AAA No. 11 Princeton put away 15th-ranked Greenbrier East in Princeton.
Cochran completed scoring passes of 38, 67, 93, 23, and 28 yards for the Tigers (5-2), who racked up 424 yards of total offense.
Also for Princeton, Josiah Honaker hauled in two passes for 116 yards and two scores, while Ethan Parsons caught five balls for 119 yards and two TDs and Amir Powell carried the ball 15 time for 102 yards and two scores.
Quentin Wilson rushed for 91 yards and two TDs on 16 carries to lead the Spartans (5-4).
Berkeley Springs 27, Ripley 7: Peyton Thompson ran for 240 yards and two TDs on 25 attempts as Class AA Berkeley Springs won on the road against Class AAA No. 12 Ripley.
Gavin Barkley completed 19 of 30 passes for 180 yards and two scores against two picks for Berkeley (3-4), while Tymir Ross caught seven passes for 99 yards and two TDs.
For Ripley (5-3), Ty Stephens hit on 10 of 18 passes for 125 yards and a score, while Elijah Miller gained 60 yards on two rushes and caught five passes for 63 yards.
Parkersburg 37, Jefferson 20: Quarterback Bryson Singer accounted for 172 yards and two TDs as Class AAA No. 9 Parkersburg (6-2) picked up the home win.
Singer ran for 110 yards on 21 carries and completed 6 of 17 passes for 62 yards and two scores. He also hauled in an 85-yard TD pass.
Xadrian Snodgrass led the Big Red rushing attack, gaining 129 yards and two scores on 14 carries, while Julian Martin caught two passes for 40 yards and two TDs.
For Jefferson (3-5), Evan Tewell ran for 125 yards and a score on 27 totes, and Sam Roberts completed 18 of 40 passes for 228 yards and two TDs. Spencer Powell hauled in eight passes for 142 yards and a score.
Nicholas County 46, Meadow Bridge 14: Kaleb Clark rushed for 121 yards and five TDs on 18 carries as Nicholas County won at home.
Jordan McKinney also had a big night for the Grizzlies (3-5), accounting for 314 yards and two scores. The senior quarterback completed 13 of 14 passes for 194 yards, while rushing for another 120 yards and two TDs on 15 carries.
Also for Nicholas, Garrett Kesterson caught six passes for 119 yards.
Dustin Adkins led the Wildcats (3-3), completing 13 of 19 passes for 126 yards and two TDs against one interception, while Ayden Redden hauled in five passes for 61 yards and a score.