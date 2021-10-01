Brogan Brown returned a fumble 65 yards for a score late in the third quarter and Ismael Borrero added a 56-yard TD run in the fourth to help Hurricane overcome a halftime deficit and defeat Parkersburg 42-30 Friday night in Parkersburg.
After three straight losses, Hurricane earns its second consecutive win to improve to 3-3 on the season. The Big Reds slip to 2-5. It marks the first time the Redskins have ever won in Parkersburg, where they had been 0-5.
The Redskins got off to a quick start as Borrero found JT James for a 43-yard score and hit Lucas Rippetoe for a 19-yard TD pass before scoring himself on a 16-yard run to help Hurricane to a 21-7 lead in the second quarter.
Parkersburg answered by scoring twice in the final minute of the first half — an 8-yard TD pass by David Parsons and a 84-yard fumble return by Casey Stanley — to take a 22-21 lead into the break.
After Hurricane’s Nas’jaih Jones scored on a 45-yard run, Bryson Singer gave Parkersburg the lead back with a 17-yard TD run, putting the Big Reds up 30-27.
With just two minutes left in the third, Brown scooped up a fumble and returned it 65 yards for a score to give the Redskins the lead for good. Borrero peeled off a 56-yard TD run midway through the fourth to help seal the win.
Borrero was near perfect, completing 9 of 10 passes for 220 yards and two scores, while rushing for 72 yards and two more TDs on six carries. Jones added 65 yards and a score on just three carries and Elijah Rivera ran for 81 yards on 12 totes. James caught two passes for 52 yards and Brown hauled in a 55-yard catch.
For Parkersburg, Singer ran for 148 yards and two scores on 23 rushes and caught five passes for 28 yards and another score. Parsons hit on 12 of 31 passes for 124 yards and a TD against one interception.
Greenbrier East 55, Mingo Central 12: Monquelle Davis accounted for four TDs as Greenbrier East won on the road.
Davis scored on a 56-yard run, tossed a 54-yard scoring pass, and caught two 30-yard TD passes to help the Spartans build a 41-0 lead after three quarters. Also for East, Gavin Bennett threw two 30-yard scoring strikes and Garrett Bennett scored on runs of 7 and 42 yards.
Roane County 44, Ripley 7: Briar Begler and Skyler Delk each rushed for over 100 yards as Roane County raced past host Ripley.
Begler tallied 193 yards and two scores on 23 rushes, while Delk added 120 yards and three TDs on 29 carries for the Raiders.
For Ripley, Jaydon Martin completed 1 of 2 passes — a 26-yard scoring strike to Joey Ramsey. Roane held Ripley to just 94 total yards and forced two turnovers.
Nicholas County 47, Midland Trail 22: The Grizzlies scored 20 points in the third quarter to help Nicholas take down host Midland Trail. The game was called with 5:12 remaining due to a power outage.
Kaleb Clark led Nicholas, rushing for 180 yards and three TDs on 26 carries and hauled in a 12-yard TD pass.
Also for the Grizzlies, Brycen Morriston completed 2 of 5 passes for 18 yards and Wesley Hill returned a kickoff 75 yards for a score.
For Midland Trail, Joshua Dickerson completed 8 of 15 passes for 105 yards and three scores. Ayden Simms caught four passes for 33 yards and a score and Cody Harrell hauled in two passes for 58 yards and two TDs.
Liberty Harrison 29, Braxton County 26: Raiden Childers scored on a 21-yard run with just 40 seconds remaining to lift Liberty Harrison to a road win.
Liberty Harrison led 22-12 with just over 10 minutes remaining, but Braxton’s Andrew Pritt peeled off a 24-yard TD run and Richard Leegan ran for an 11-yard score to give the Eagles a 26-22 edge with 2:25 left.
On Liberty’s next possession, the Mountaineers engineered a six-play, 61-yard drive, capped by Childers TD run to seal the win.
Childers finished with 135 yards and a TD on 22 rushes, while Jayce Clevenger added 50 yards and a score on five totes to lead Liberty. Julius Bartley completed 5 of 6 passes for 21 yards.
Pritt led the Eagles, gaining 258 yards and three scores, including a 75-yard TD run, on 22 carries.