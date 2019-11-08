Ben Kee accounted for 336 yards and six touchdowns as Herbert Hoover cruised to a 56-28 prep football win over Logan Friday night in Falling Rock.
Kee rushed for 279 yards and five TDs on 17 carries and completed a 57-yard scoring strike to help the Huskies roll up 537 yards of total offense. The senior running back now has over 1,000 yards rushing for a second straight season.
“[Kee] was injured for a couple games at the beginning of the year and it took him a few games to get back to his old self,” said Herbert Hoover coach Tim Meyer. “He’s been a good football player for us for four years and we couldn’t be prouder of him.”
Tyler Grier added a 53-yard TD run for the Huskies, who finish the regular season at 4-6.
“We had some ups and downs this season, but our guys finished the right way,” said Meyer. “We followed our game plan tonight and ran the ball well. We focused on ball security after last week and we saw some improvement there.”
Jordan Hayes led the way for the Wildcats (1-9), completing 27 of 39 passes for 356 yards and three scores, while Dawson Maynard returned a kickoff 77 yards for another TD.
Buffalo 36, Wahama 14: Jackson England threw three touchdown passes, two of them to David Whittington, as the Bison (6-4) closed out with a home win, giving third-year coach Brian Batman his first winning season.
The Bison came into the game 20th in the Class A playoff ratings and couldn’t make up enough ground to make the 16-team field. They played five teams in the top 17 of the Class A ratings and went 1-4, beating No. 6 Tolsia and losing 7-6 to No. 8 Midland Trail.
Dalton Jones also had a touchdown catch for Buffalo, and Eli Brock added a pair of rushing scores. The Bison has won now five of its last six meetings with the White Falcons (3-7).
Parkersburg South 49, Parkersburg 14: Quarterback Brandon Penn accounted for 271 yards and five TDs on host Parkersburg South took down rival Parkersburg.
Penn hit on 14 of 22 passes for 271 and three TDs, rushed for another 75 yards and a score on 19 carries and returned a fumble 30 yards for another score to pace the Patriots (10-1). Also for South, Devin Gaines picked up 147 yards and two scores on 24 totes and caught two passes for 30 yards, and Dylan Day caught five balls for 80 yards and a TD.
For the Big Reds (5-6), Bryson Singer completed 9 of 22 passes for 123 yards two TDs against five interceptions, and Matt Curry caught five passes for 75 yards and a score.
Ripley 36, Ravenswood 0: Cameron Ramsey rushed for 140 yards and two scores on 18 carries as visiting Ripley routed Ravenswood in the 100th anniversary of the schools’ first meeting in 1919.
Also for the Vikings (4-6), Noah Westfall completed 3 of 8 passes for 28 yards and a TD, while rushing for another 45 yards and two scores on 10 carries, and Austin Rhodes gained 46 yards on eight rushes.
Ripley rolled up 305 yards of total offense, with 277 yards coming on the ground. Jacob Anthony picked up 100 yards on 12 rushes to lead the Red Devils (2-8).
Nicholas County 36, Princeton 6: Zach O’Dell ran for 93 yards and three TDs on just seven carries as Nicholas County (8-2) wrapped up its regular season with a home win.
O’Dell scored on runs of 1, 54, and 31 yards to lead the Grizzlies’ offense, which piled up 327 yards. Justin Hill had 92 yards on nine carries, including a 66-yard TD run, and Timothy Baker completed 4 of 10 passes for 46 yards and a score.
Grant Cochran completed 19 of 45 passes for 140 yards and a TD against one interception for Princeton (2-8), and Ethan Parsons hauled in nine catches for 74 yards and a score.
Clay County 16, Braxton County 6: Grant Krajeski completed 12 of 28 passes for 111 yards and two TDs as Clay County (7-2) slipped past Braxton County.
Logan Vance caught eight passes for 53 yards and two TDs, while Elijah Payton picked up 118 yards on 24 carries for the Panthers.
Jett Cogar completed 7 of 26 passes for 60 yards against six interceptions and Tyler Cox peeled off a 50-yard TD run to lead the Eagles (1-9).