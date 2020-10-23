An early fourth-quarter field goal ended up being the deciding factor as host Moorefield edged Herbert Hoover 24-22 on Friday in high school football.
The Huskies (2-2), playing their second game in four days, took a 22-21 lead in the back-and-forth contest with 5:14 left in the third quarter. Hoover capitalized on a bad snap on a Moorefield punt and, with a short field, scored soon after on a 2-yard Hunter Bartley touchdown run.
Yet the Yellow Jackets were able to get a 21-yard field goal to go ahead in the final quarter by All-State kicker Atikilt Tamiru. Moorefield had a chance to extend that 24-22 lead after pouncing on a failed Hoover fair catch at the Husky 15, but penalties forced the Yellow Jackets to try and miss a 47-yard field goal.
Hoover could not take advantage of that mistake, failing to score in the waning moments.
Bartley scored two rushing touchdowns on the night and quarterback Nick Grayam opened the Hoover scoring with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Devin Hatfield.
Parkersburg 54, John Marshall 14: Quarterback Bryson Singer accounted for 436 yards and six TDs as host Class AAA No. 13 Parkersburg blew past 10th-ranked John Marshall.
Singer completed 11 of 17 passes for 217 yards and four scores, while rushing for another 219 yards and two TDs on just 10 carries to lead the Big Reds (5-2).
Also for Parkersburg, Carter King caught five balls for 144 yards and three scores and rushed for another 19 yards and a TD on three carries, and Keenan Curry returned an interception 60 yards for a score.
Derrick Derrow paced the Monarchs (5-3), completing 5 of 13 passes for 68 yards and a TD.
Ripley 35, Shady Spring 14: Kadin Hall rushed for 169 yards and two scores on 23 carries as Ripley won at home.
Also for the Vikings (5-2), Joey Ramsey picked up 97 yards and a TD on 19 rushes, while Ty Stephens completed 4 of 8 passes for 65 yards and two scores. Hall also hauled in a 14-yard TD pass.
Jared Lilly led Shady Spring (2-4), completing 10 of 16 passes for 108 yards and two scores, and Jadon Hershberger caught two passes for 37 yards and two TDs and rushed for 69 yards on 14 attempts.
Independence 42, Nicholas County 0: Atticus Goodson rushed for 265 yards and two scores on 18 carries as Independence blitzed the visiting Grizzlies.
Both of Goodson’s TDs went for over 60 yards, scoring on runs of 64 and 95 yards.
Also for the Patriots (4-2), Isaiah Duncan gained 64 yards and two scores on nine carries, and completed 2 of 4 passes for 83 yards and another TD — a 73-yard scoring strike to Cyrus Goodson.
Jordan McKinney led Nicholas (2-5), completing 8 of 14 passes for 79 yards against one interception, while rushing for 42 yards on 15 attempts.
Braxton County 62, Webster County 0: Jett Cogar accounted for 285 yards and four TDs as Braxton County rolled to a road win.
Cogar completed 6 of 10 passes for 190 yards and three scores, while rushing for another 95 yards and a TD on just four carries.
Also for the Eagles (5-2), Drew Pritt rushed for 104 yards two scores on eight carries, and Tyler Cox (three receptions for 105 yards and a TD) and Baine Cogar (five receptions for 105 yards and two TDs) each went over the century mark receiving. Cox also returned a kickoff 77 yards for a score.
Webster County falls to 0-8 with a game coming up against Hundred.