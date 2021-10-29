George Washington made a goal-line stand in the final minute as it escaped with a 28-24 road win over Parkersburg in prep football Friday night in Parkersburg.
The Patriots, tied for 10th in the Class AAA ratings, improved to 6-3 on the season, while the Big Reds slipped to 3-6.
Trailing 28-24, Parkersburg had first and goal on GW’s 2-yard line with 50 seconds remaining. The Big Reds’ Xadrian Snodgrass picked up a yard on first down, but the GW defense tackled Parkersburg’s Bryson Singer for a 3-yard loss and forced incomplete passes on third and fourth downs to seal the win.
The Patriots were without their top two quarterbacks — starter Abe Fenwick broke the thumb on his throwing hand last week and backup Noah Vellaithambi was ruled ineligible — but still managed to outgain Parkersburg through the air 243-108.
After the Big Reds’ Casey Stanley connected on a 44-yard field goal, GW reeled off 21 unanswered points.
Quarterback Brady Adams found Cam Reed for an 18-yard TD and Layth Ghannam returned an interception 24 yards for a score before Hayden Hatfield hit Keegan Sack for a 43-yard scoring strike to put the Patriots up 21-3 in the second quarter.
Parkersburg answered as David Parsons found Singer for a 19-yard score and then hit Carter King for an 11-yard TD pass in the third quarter to trim the Big Reds’ deficit to four.
The Patriots’ Kyle Matthews scored on a 6-yard run with just under seven minutes left in the fourth to extend GW’s lead to 28-17. Parsons found Singer just two minutes later, this time for a 54-yard scoring strike, but Parkersburg got no closer.
Adams completed 7 of 11 passes for 65 yards and a score, and Hatfield was 1 of 2 for 43 yards and a TD and ran for 43 yards on seven carries. Kyle Matthews rushed for 64 yards on 12 touches and Klay Matthews gained 33 yards on six totes.
For Parkersburg, Snodgrass ran for 79 yards on 19 rushes and Singer added 75 yards on 16 carries and caught four passes for 91 yards. Parsons was 19 of 38 passing for 239 yards and three TDs.
Chapmanville 35, Mingo Central 20: Junior running back Kohl Farmer rushed for 201 yards on 32 carries with two touchdowns to lead host Chapmanville past Mingo Central, the first win in eight tries against the Miners.
Norman Kennedy led Mingo (3-6) with 139 yards on 17 carries and scored TDs on runs of 64 and 19 yards.
Chapmanville led just 28-20 at halftime but shut out the Miners in the second half. Brody Dalton scored his second TD on an 18-yard run with 1:26 left, giving Chapmanville a 35-20 lead.
Greenbrier East 23, Princeton 17, OT: Monquelle Davis scored on a 9-yard run in overtime to lift the Spartans over host Princeton.
Ian Cline notched a pair 1-yard TD runs and Noah Dotson booted a 27-yard field goal to lead East (7-2).
For the Tigers (6-1), Grant Cochran found Dominick Collins for a 57-yard scoring strike and connected with Peyton Clemons for a 7-yard TD pass.
Princeton’s Gasey Geso kicked a 34-yard field goal with 2:55 remaining in regulation to force overtime.
Point Pleasant 51, Ripley 0: Gavin Jeffers rushed for 173 yards and two TDs on 14 carries as Point Pleasant put away visiting Ripley.
Evan Roach rushed for 85 yards and two scores on 12 totes and completed 4 of 7 passes for 40 yards and TD for Point (8-1).
Joey Ramsey led Ripley (1-9), gaining 57 yards on 12 carries.
Point forced three Ripley turnovers — all interceptions — and held the Vikings to just 82 total yards.
Nicholas County 25, James Monroe 7: Kaleb Clark ran for 221 yards and two scores on 29 attempts as Nicholas won at home.
The Grizzlies (7-2) led 13-7 before Clark peeled off a 43-yard TD run with 30 seconds left in the third quarter to pull away.
Alex Pritt added 74 yards and a score on eight rushes. For the Mavericks (5-3), Eli Allen completed 5 of 7 passes for 57 yards.
South Harrison 44, Braxton County 14: Jacob Haddix returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a score and South Harrison scored 28 points in the first half to pull away from the visiting Eagles.
Haddix finished with 101 yards rushing and two TDs on 14 attempts. Aiden Moreno ran for 76 yards and a score on eight rushes for the Hawks.
Andrew Pritt led Braxton, rushing for 58 yards and a score on nine carries. William Forbush hit on 5 of 14 passes for 89 yards and a TD.