Bradley Harris caught a 54-yard touchdown pass from Jackson England with 1:13 remaining in the game Friday night to lift Buffalo to a 20-14 prep football victory at Ravenswood.
The teams hadn’t met in 32 years, and it marked the Bison’s first win in its intermittent series against Ravenswood since 1932. The Red Devils had won all 10 meetings from 1948-87.
Ravenswood (1-1) led 14-7 after three quarters, getting short scoring runs from Jacob Anthony and Jaycob Creel. England, however, threw a pair of TD passes in the fourth quarter, with the first being an 11-yarder to Andrew Clendenin with 3:27 left in the game.
England, who also had a 1-yard TD run for the Bison (1-1), hit on all eight of his passes for 154 yards. Austin Kile had two receptions for 47 yards. For Ravenswood, Anthony carried 18 times for 105 yards and Wayne Stephenson caught four passes for 99 yards.
Buffalo hosts Montcalm at 7 p.m. Thursday, a game that was moved up a day from the original schedule.
Tug Valley 32, Sherman 12: Quarterback Ethan Varney threw a pair of touchdown passes, ran for a score and threw three 2-point conversion passes as the host Panthers (1-1) picked up the win.
Varney hit on 9 of 19 passes for 143 yards, finding Caleb May and Ethan Colegrove with TD tosses. Varney also ran for 83 yards on 17 attempts and Zack Savage added 76 yards on 13 carries with one TD. May added five receptions for 95 yards and two conversion catches.
For the Tide (0-2), David Jarrell ran 10 times for 100 yards and one touchdown and Christopher Winnell threw a scoring pass to Colby Buzzard covering 24 yards.
Cabell Midland 55, Parkersburg 13: The host Knights (2-0) turned in three 100-yard rushers in the one-sided win, led by Jakob Caudill (22 carries, 217 yards). Midland rang up 633 yards on the ground in all.
Isaiah Vaughn added 146 yards, J.J. Roberts 121 and Jadyn Johnson 98 yards with four TD runs. For the Big Reds (1-1), Bryson Singer passed for 146 yards but threw three inteceptions.
Woodrow Wilson 24, Greenbrier East 7: Martay Lee ripped off an 84-yard touchdown run and caught two passes for 52 yards to spark the host Flying Eagles (1-1) to a win. Lee had 99 yards on seven carries and Zach Weaver tacked on 98 yards on eight attempts.
For the Spartans (1-1), Marion Lawson had a 6-yard TD run, Kyle King ran 10 times for 78 yards and caught two passes for 46 yards.