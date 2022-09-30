Prep football roundup: Liberty Harrison edges Braxton County 31-23 Staff reports Sep 30, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jace Bartley accounted for 212 yards and four touchdowns to lead Liberty Harrison to a 31-23 prep football win over Braxton County Friday night in Clarksburg.Bartley ran for 118 yards and three scores on nine carries and completed 9 of 13 passes for 94 yards and a TD.Landon Clevenger ran for 68 yards on 11 totes and Brock Benedum caught two passes for 27 yards and a score to help the Mountaineers (3-2) rack up 342 yards of total offense.For Braxton (1-4), Logan Bennett completed 8 of 19 passes for 185 yards and two TDs, including a 90-yard scoring strike to Carter Lewis.Tyler Cox caught 11 passes for 83 yards and a TD and returned a kickoff 81 yards for another score.Greenbrier East 44, Hampshire 6: Greenbrier East scored 34 unanswered points as it pulled away from host Hampshire.Ian Cline scored on runs of 35 and 8 yards and Monquelle Davis broke off a 58-yard TD and later scored on a 14-yard run for the Spartans (2-3).Defensively for East, Jake Pate returned an interception 75 yards for a TD and Abram Wickline recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a score.For Hampshire (2-4), Landon Eversole found Brennen Brinker for an 80-yard touchdown pass.Tug Valley 44, Tolsia 7: Adam Slone rushed for 149 yards and two TDs on 36 carries to power the Panthers past host Tolsia.Tug led 24-7 at halftime, but posted 20 points in the third quarter to pull away.Quarterback Elijah Fluty completed 13 of 20 passes for 120 yards and two scores and ran for another 15 yards and a TD on two carries for Tug. Bryson Eli and Julian Vance each hauled in a TD pass.Luke Williamson led the Rebels, completing 4 of 12 passes for 114 yards and a TD against three interceptions and Levi Parsley rushed for 46 yards on nine carries. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Touchdown Pass American Football Sport Liberty Harrison Football Jace Bartley Carry Braxton County Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.