Jace Bartley accounted for 212 yards and four touchdowns to lead Liberty Harrison to a 31-23 prep football win over Braxton County Friday night in Clarksburg.

Bartley ran for 118 yards and three scores on nine carries and completed 9 of 13 passes for 94 yards and a TD.

