Quarterback Isaac Atkins ran 6 yards for a touchdown and threw scoring passes of 37 and 57 yards to Braden Howell Friday night, sparking host Liberty Raleigh to a 33-0 prep football win against Clay County in battle of unbeaten and top-10 Class AA teams.
Ryan Simms carried 13 times for 139 yards for Liberty, including an 80-yard TD run. Atkins ran 13 times for 76 yards and completed 9 of 14 passes for 190 yards and three TDs.
Liberty (4-0) entered the game ninth in the AA playoff ratings, four spots behind the Panthers. For Clay (3-1), Grant Krajeski was 5 of 21 passing for 73 yards with an interception.
Braxton County 42, Roane County 0: Jett Cogar completed 9 of 11 passes for 202 yards and four scores as Braxton County blitzed the visiting Raiders. Roane had won 14 of the previous 15 games in all-time series between the schools.
Tyler Cox hauled in three passes for 121 yards, including TD receptions of 66 and 41 yards for the Eagles (2-2), while Baine Cogar ran for 26 yards and a TD and caught four passes for 42 yards and two more scores. Austin Hawkins ran for 40 yards on 16 carries for Roane (1-3).
Braxton County led 34-0 at halftime and limited the Raiders to 182 total yards.
Keyser 70, Nicholas County 19: Drae Allen rushed for 146 yards and three TDs on just four carries as Keyser cruised to a home win.
Allen scored on runs of 49, 71, and 39 yards to help the Golden Tornado pile up 530 yards of total offense.
Also for Keyser (3-1), tied for 11th in the AA ratings, Zion Powell rushed for 84 yards and two scores on four attempts and caught three passes for 42 yards and two more TDs, while Gavin Root completed 6 of 9 passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns.
For Nicholas (1-3), Jacob Williams ran for 62 yards and a TD on 17 attempts, while Jordan McKinney completed 9 of 18 passes for 98 yards and a score against one interception, and Garrett Kesterson hauled in two passes for 39 yards and a TD.
Summers County 27, Ravenswood 7: Keandre Sarver scored two touchdowns, one on a run and the other on a 13-yard pass from Logan Fox, to propel the visiting Bobcats (3-1) to victory. Summers entered the game tied for 10th in the Class A playoff ratings. For the Red Devils (0-4), Isaiah Casto had an 11-yard TD run.
East Carter 36, Tolsia 21: The game in Grayson, Kentucky, was halted with 39 seconds left in the third quarter after the stands were emptied following an incident among fans. Earlier in the third quarter, a bench-clearing brawl erupted between the teams, with several players on either side being ejected.
Following the game, East Carter posted the following on its Twitter account: “Due to a hostile environment, the administration of East Carter High School made the decision to clear the stadium and end the football game versus Tolsia for the safety of the players and spectators.’’
It wasn’t immediately clear if the game counted as a win for the Raiders or was ruled a no contest.
Point Pleasant-Lincoln County canceled: Lincoln County’s game at Point Pleasant (1-1) was canceled Friday afternoon after an apparent COVID-19 case surfaced in the Lincoln County football community.