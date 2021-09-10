Logan raced to a 19-0 halftime lead Friday night and held off a Wayne rally to beat the host Pioneers 27-20 in prep football.
The win broke a streak of 11 straight losses for the Wildcats to Wayne and was Logan’s first victory against the Pioneers in their intermittent series since 1943.
Jordan Hayes threw for 196 yards and three touchdowns in the first half for Logan (3-0), including two scoring tosses to Carson Kirk.
Wayne’s Kobe Vanhoose returned the opening kickoff of the second half 95 yards for a score, but Logan immediately answered with Hayes scoring on a 3-yard run for a 27-8 advantage with 7:49 left in the third.
Grady Spradlin capped Wayne’s ensuing drive with a 5-yard scoring run just under six minutes later. Early in the fourth quarter, Vanhoose broke loose for a 48-yard scoring run to cut the Logan lead to one score with 8:09 left.
Hayes threw for 241 yards. Kirk had five catches for 103 yards and touchdowns of 47 and 29 yards in the first half. Vanhoose led Wayne (1-2) with 87 yards on 11 carries.
Robert C. Byrd 31, Greenbrier East 16: Jeremiah King ran for 325 yards and three TDs on 30 carries as Robert C. Byrd handed the host Spartans their first loss of the season.
King scored on runs of 15, 81 and 78 yards en route to gaining 275 yards on the ground in the first half. Also for the Eagles (2-0), Nate Jenkins caught an 85-yard TD pass.
For East (2-1), Monquelle Davis tossed a 23-yard TD pass and Ian Cline scored on a 1-yard run.
Symmes Valley, Ohio 55, Tug Valley 13: Ethan Patterson rushed for 55 yards and two TDs on nine carries and Levi Best broke off a 77-yard TD run as Symmes Valley rolled to a road win.
Brayden Webb ran for a 19-yard score and caught two passes for 38 yards and two TDs to help Symmes Valley gain 388 total yards.
Elijah Fluty led the Panthers, completing 9 of 19 passes for 105 yards and two TDs, while rushing for 30 yards on eight totes. Also for Tug, Adam Slone picked up 52 yards on 11 carries and Ethan Colegrove caught four passes for 41 yards and two scores.