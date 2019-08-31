Quarterback Caleb Milton threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score Friday night as host Man posted a record-breaking 62-8 prep football win against country rival Logan in a mutual opener.
It was the most points scored by either side in their longtime Logan County rivalry, which began in 1923.
Milton fired TD passes of 63 and 40 yards to Quentin Moody and 50 yards to twin brother Sam Milton. Josh Moody broke off scoring runs of 79 and 75 yards in the second quarter for the Hillbillies, who led 42-0 at halftime.
Logan’s lone touchdown came on a pass from Jordan Hayes to Corey Townsend.
Parkersburg South 49, Ripley 18: Brandon Penn threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score to spark the visiting Patriots.
Penn completed 13 of 27 attempts for 274 yards, with two of his scoring tosses going to Dylan Day three minutes apart in the second quarter. Penn also carried 10 times for 88 yards.
Day hauled in six passes for 149 yards for South, and Devin Gaines ran 19 times for 146 yards and a TD.
Noah Westfall had two short scoring runs for the Vikings, and Dalton Myers ran 27 times for 71 yards and one TD.
Greenbrier East 26, James Monroe 14: Kyle King caught a pair of scoring passes from Monquelle Davis and Marion Lawson ran 21 times for 117 yards and a TD for the host Spartans.
King had three receptions for 127 yards, including TD grabs of 61 and 51 yards, and also carried six times for 60 yards and one score.
For the Mavericks, Monroe Mohler threw for 176 yards and one touchdown and ran 12 times for 128 yards and a TD.
Hurley 22, Tug Valley 14: Matt Blankenship carried 23 times for 134 yards and one TD and host Hurley, Virginia, rolled up 318 yards on the ground in the win.
Dustin Stinson added two scoring runs for Hurley and John Matt Justus had nine carries for 117 yards. For the Panthers, Ethan Varney connected on 11 of 25 passes for 172 yards and one TD. Caleb May had seven catches for 123 yards and a score.