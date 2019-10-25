The Mingo Central football team breezed past Herbert Hoover on the Miners’ senior night, handing the visiting Huskies a 47-6 loss Friday in Delbarton.
The Miners (6-2), ranked No. 16 in the last WVSSAC Class AA playoff ratings, led Hoover (3-5) just 7-6 after the first quarter, but were able to blow past the Huskies with 40 unanswered points.
Mingo Central visits Chapmanville on Friday, while Hoover hosts Class AA No. 2 Poca.
Shady Spring 40, Braxton County 14: Shady Spring rattled off 23 unanswered points to pull away from Braxton. Trailing 14-7 after the first quarter, Shady Spring started the rally with a pair of touchdown passes from Drew Clark to Isiah Valentine to give Shady a 21-14 lead at the half.
Clark finished with 218 yards and four touchdowns on 14-of-24 passing. Jadon Hershberger caught five of those passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Jett Cogar threw for 112 yards and a touchdown for Braxton, but completed just 9 of 21 passes and threw three interceptions.
Nicholas County 48, Independence 12: Justin Hill rushed for 115 yards, including touchdown runs of 46, 5 and 14 yards, and Luke LeRose caught caught three passes — all for touchdowns — for 152 yards as Class AA No. 12 Nicholas County defeated visiting No. 17 Independence.
LeRose’s touchdown catches from Timothy Baker covered 65, 73 and 14 yards for the Grizzlies (6-2). LeRose also ran the ball twice for 68 yards and Baker completed five passes for 238 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown toss to Tyler Sedlock.
Atticus Goodson had a 64-yard touchdown run for Independence (6-3).
Parkersburg 27, Spring Mills 7: Bryson Singer and Anthony Craig each rushed for 100 yards with a score as the host Big Reds (5-3) prevailed.
Singer carried 18 times for 119 yards and one score and Craig added 100 yards on 22 attempts with two touchdowns. Sam Potts returned an interception 45 yards for a Parkersburg score – one of four picks by the Big Reds.
For Spring Mills (4-4), Bernard Newman caught an 11-yard TD pass from Chase Henson. Henson completed 7 of 19 passes for 102 yards.
Princeton 42, Ripley 34: Two Princeton touchdowns to start the fourth quarter allowed the Tigers to pull away from Ripley in what had been a seesaw game. Amir Powell scored on an 8-yard run and Grant Cochran found Ethan Parsons for a 12-yard score to put the game away.
The Vikings had taken a 21-7 lead by halftime, but Princeton stormed back to take a 28-21 lead midway through the third on scoring runs from Tavahjay Smith and Powell and a Cochran-to-Parsons touchdown connection. Ripley pulled within one on a Kadin Hall touchdown run to make the score 28-27 with three minutes left in the third, but Princeton bounced back with those two fourth-quarter scores.