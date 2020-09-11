Quarterback Bryson Singer accounted for 194 yards and five touchdowns as Parkersburg took down three-time defending Class A state champion Wheeling Central 38-21 Friday night in Parkersburg.
Singer completed 4 of 11 passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another 124 yards and three scores on 19 attempts.
Singer was responsible for four of the Big Reds’ final five scoring plays, hitting Jordan Martin for a 39-yard TD pass before peeling off scoring runs of 1, 12, and 45 yards. Parkersburg scored 31 unanswered points in the second half to pull away after trailing 21-7 early.
Also for the Big Reds (1-1), Xadrian Snodgrass ran for 53 yards on 17 carries, while Carter King caught two passes for 34 yards and a TD.
Jordan Waterhouse led Wheeling Central (0-2), rushing for 128 yards and three TDs on 21 carries, while Michael Toepfer completed 12 of 19 passes for 85 yards with one interception.
Point Pleasant 51, Brooke 13: Hunter Bush completed 16 of 21 passes for 214 yards and two TDs and ran for another score to power Point Pleasant past visiting Brooke.
Preston Taylor ran for 53 yards and two scores on just two carries while Evan Roach picked up 83 yards and a TD on 16 rushes. Also for the Black Knights (1-1), Zane Wamsley hauled in eight passes for 141 yards and Zander Watson caught three balls for 44 yards and a TD.
Josh Shorts completed 6 of 22 passes for 76 yards with five interceptions, while Drake Hukill ran for 42 yards on 11 carries and returned a fumble for a TD to lead the Bruins.
Nicholas County 16, Wyoming East 14: Nicholas sacked East quarterback Jackson Danielson in the Warriors’ end zone for a safety with 6:25 remaining to lift the Grizzlies to a road win.
Jordan McKinney led Nicholas (1-1), completing 7 of 10 passes for 85 yards, while rushing for another 58 yards on 12 carries, including a 17-yard scoring run.
Jacob Williams rushed for 98 yards and a TD on 13 carries and Garrett Kesterson caught five passes for 81 yards for the Grizzlies.
Caleb Bower gained 195 yards and two TDs on 23 rushes to pace Wyoming East (0-2).
Liberty Raleigh 26, Braxton County 20: Issac Atkins accounted for 233 yards and four TDs as Liberty outlasted host Braxton.
Atkins completed 5 of 16 passes for 100 yards and two scores and rushed for 133 yards and two more TDs on 18 carries. Also for the Raiders (2-0), Braden Howell caught two passes for 54 yards and two scores, and Logan Dodrill chipped in 25 yards on eight rushes.
For Braxton (0-2), Jett Cogar completed 7 of 23 passes for 116 yards and a score against three interceptions, and Baine Cogar hauled in three passes for 78 yards and Tyler Cox caught six balls for 60 yards and returned a punt 87 yards for a score.
Liberty Raleigh scored 19 unanswered points over the third and fourth quarters to pull ahead for good.
Tyler Consolidated 34, South Harrison 6: Trenton Huffman accounted for 186 yards and a touchdown as host Tyler Consolidated picked up its first win of the season.
Huffman ran for 104 yards on just seven attempts, including an 83-yard scoring jaunt, and completed 7 of 7 passes for 82 yards.
Also for Tyler (1-1), David Throckmorton ran 11 times for 88 yards and two scores and Case Landis gained 56 yards and a TD on seven carries.
Kaden Ryan rushed for 30 yards and a TD on six carries and caught a 26-yard pass to lead South Harrison (0-2).