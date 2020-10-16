Junior quarterback Bryson Singer accounted for 242 yards and four touchdowns as Parkersburg put away Class AA No. 1 Bluefield 29-8 in high school football Friday night in Parkersburg.
Singer completed 8 of 16 passes for 106 yards and three scores against one interception, while rushing for another 136 yards and a TD on 23 carries.
Carter King caught three passes for 40 yards and two TDs and Justin Waybright rushed for 53 yards on seven carries for the Big Reds (4-2). Amir Hairston led the Beavers (4-1), rushing for 77 yards on six carries — including a 65-yard TD run.
Spring Mills 43, Ripley 14: Keon Padmore-Johnson accounted for 326 yards and three TDs as Spring Mills rolled to a road win over Ripley.
Padmore-Johnson completed 13 of 15 passes for 223 yards and three scores, while rushing for another 103 yards on 11 carries to lead the Cardinals (5-2).
Spring Mills’ Jacob McCarren completed 2 of 2 passes for 70 yards and a TD, rushed for 67 yards and another score on four carries and caught eight passes for 135 yards and a TD. Also for Spring Mills, Jameer Hunter caught four balls for 122 yards and two scores.
Kadin Hall had 103 yards on 20 rushes for the Vikings (3-2) while Joey Ramsey scored on a 12-yard run, and Isaiah Casto returned a fumble 99 yards for a score.
Nicholas County 34, Westside 26: Jacob Williams scored on a 4-yard run and Kaleb Clark punched in the 2-point conversion as Nicholas County outlasted visiting Westside in overtime.
The Grizzlies (2-4) took a 26-20 lead on a 5-yard TD run by Kaleb Clark with 25 seconds remaining, but on the Renegades’ ensuing drive, Spencer Kenney caught a pass from Jaxon Cogar and lateraled to Daniel Reed, who scooted into the end zone from 16 yards out to force overtime.
Nicholas County got the ball first in overtime, capping a four-play, 20-yard drive with Williams’ scoring run. The Grizzlies’ defense stopped Westside on downs to get the victory.
Williams finished with 77 yards and a TD on 16 rushes, while Clark added 53 yards and a TD on 11 rushes. Jordan McKinney led the Grizzlies through the air, completing 7 of 10 passes for 84 yards and two TDs against one interception. Garrett Kesterson caught four passes for 61 yards and two scores.
Blake Goode led the Renegades (2-2), gaining 109 yards and two TDs on 24 carries, while Cogar completed 10 of 18 passes for 125 yards and a TD. Reed hauled in three passes for 70 yards and a score.
Greenbrier West 64, Richwood 12: Noah Brown accounted for 128 yards and six TDs as the Cavaliers picked up a win.
Brown rushed for 65 yards and five scores on 11 carries and hauled in three passes for 63 yards and another TD for Greenbrier West (7-0). Also for the Cavaliers, Kaiden Pack completed 8 of 13 passes for 158 yards and two scores while rushing for 39 yards and a TD on six carries.
Caleb Jantuah led Richwood (1-6), gaining 137 yards and two TDs on 19 rushes.
Spring Valley 41, Oak Hill 0: The Timberwolves defense held the Red Devils offense to just 20 yards of total offense, only allowing three first downs in the contest. Spring Valley (3-1) used 12 bodies in the backfield to rush for nearly 300 yards on 51 carries.
The Red Devils (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season and it had everything to do with the pressure they saw from the Spring Valley defensive front early on. In their first three drives, they only moved backward, putting up minus-11 yards in the first quarter of play to Spring Valley’s 115 yards of total offense.
Brody Brumfield led Spring Valley with 68 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries.