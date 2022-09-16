Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Robert Shockey accounted for 396 yards and four touchdowns to power host Parkersburg South to a 55-7 romp over rival Parkersburg Friday night at Parkersburg South.

Shockey completed 16 of 24 passes for 278 yards and four scores and rushed for another 118 yards on 12 carries for South.

