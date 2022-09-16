Robert Shockey accounted for 396 yards and four touchdowns to power host Parkersburg South to a 55-7 romp over rival Parkersburg Friday night at Parkersburg South.
Shockey completed 16 of 24 passes for 278 yards and four scores and rushed for another 118 yards on 12 carries for South.
Also for the Patriots, Gage Wright ran for 94 yards and two TDs on nine carries while Cyrus Traugh hauled in six passes for 82 yards and three touchdowns and Triston Walker caught four balls for 87 yards and a TD.
South rolled up 572 total yards and held Parkersburg to just 190.
For the Big Reds, David Parsons completed 17 of 30 passes for 138 yards and a TD and ran for 49 yards on nine attempts.
Austin Fleming caught five passes for 39 yards and Aiydn Cooke hauled in a 16-yard TD pass.
East Fairmont 42, Braxton County 6: Ian Crookshanks accounted for 251 yards and five TDs as East Fairmont put away the visiting Eagles.
Crookshanks completed 12 of 17 passes for 168 yards and three scores while rushing for another 83 yards and two TDs on eight carries. Also for the Bees (2-2), Alex Culp caught four passes for 92 yards and two TDs and returned an interception 31 yards for another score.
Bryce Leegan peeled off a 76-yard TD run and finished with 127 yards on 18 rushes to lead Braxton (1-3).
Marietta, Ohio 14, Ripley 0: Bryce Dotson ran for 172 yards and two TDs on 23 carries as Marietta shut out host Ripley.
Seth Britton added 73 yards on 17 rushes for Marietta (1-3), which held the Vikings to just 98 total yards.
Hunter Brown picked up 52 yards on nine carries for Ripley (1-3).
Stuarts Draft 14, Greenbrier East 3: Da’Shea Smith rushed for 237 yards and two scores on 23 carries as Stuarts Draft, Virginia (3-0) won at home.
Smith scored on runs of 61 and 6 yards and racked up 180 yards on the ground in the first half. Draft’s Troy Thompson gained 115 yards on just 11 carries.
For East (1-3), Monquelle Davis rushed for 34 yards on 18 carries and completed 4 of 9 passes for 97 yards.
The Spartans’ Noah Dotson connected on a 38-yard field goal in the second quarter.