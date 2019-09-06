After trailing 7-3 at halftime, Ripley outscored visiting Buckhannon-Upshur 35-0 in the second half to pull out a 38-7 win and even its record at 1-1.
Dalton Myers had 18 carries for 153 yards for the Vikings, including touchdown runs of 24 and 19 yards. Quarterback Noah Westfall completed 5 of 10 passes for 60 yards and scored two touchdowns — one on a fumble recovery in the end zone and another on a 1-yard run.
Ryan Strader completed 15 of 22 passes for 131 yards for Buckhannon-Upshur (0-2), including a 39-yard pass to Trenton Westfall for B-U’s only touchdown.
LEWIS COUNTY 28, BRAXTON COUNTY 0: Lewis County jumped out to a 21-0 lead after one quarter and cruised to the road win.
Dylan Wright had two touchdowns for Lewis (1-1), on a 1-yard run and a 38-yard interception return. William Kuhn also scored on a 28-yard pick-six and Marshall Hobbs had a 2-yard TD run among his game-high 82 rushing yards. Braxton County fell to 0-2.
Nicholas County 19, Shady Spring 13: Nicholas County knocked down a pass in the end zone as time expired to hang on for a win on the road.
Timothy Baker hit on 10 of 20 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Grizzlies (2-0). Luke LeRose hauled in four passes for 114 yards and a score.
Isaac Harvey had a 21-yard interception return touchdown to put Shady up 13-6 late in the second quarter. But a 1-yard touchdown run by Baker and a 8-yard scoring pass from baker to Kyle Groves in the third quarter provided the difference.