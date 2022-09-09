Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Ty Stephens found Hunter Brown for a 3-yard touchdown pass as time expired to give host Ripley a 20-14 prep football win over Lincoln County Friday night for the Vikings’ first win of the season.

Lincoln County led 6-0 at halftime, but the Vikings scored 14 straight in the third quarter to take the lead.

