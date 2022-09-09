Ty Stephens found Hunter Brown for a 3-yard touchdown pass as time expired to give host Ripley a 20-14 prep football win over Lincoln County Friday night for the Vikings’ first win of the season.
Lincoln County led 6-0 at halftime, but the Vikings scored 14 straight in the third quarter to take the lead.
The Panthers’ Logan Sponaugle scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 14 with just under 10 minutes remaining, setting up Stephen’s game-winning throw.
Stephens completed 6 of 10 passes for 88 yards and two scores to lead Ripley (1-2). Brown picked up 58 yards on 11 carries and caught two passes for 9 yards, including the game-winning score.
Also for the Vikings, Aydin Domico ran for 44 yards and a TD on nine rushes and Virgil Myers hauled in three passes for 48 yards and a score.
For the Panthers (0-3), Isaiah Koontz ran for 179 yards and a score on 35 touches.
Williamstown 62, Ravenswood 0: Max Molessa accounted for 136 yards and three TDs as Williamstown blitzed the homestanding Red Devils.
Molessa ran for 68 yards and two scores on five carries and completed 4 of 9 passes for another 68 yards and a TD to help the Yellowjackets rack up 346 total yards.
Also for Williamstown (3-0), Rickie Allen ran for 104 yards and two TDs on just eight carries and Colt Hesson had two catches for 39 yards, including a 13-yard TD pass.
Independence 70, Poca 8: Judah Price ran for 220 yards and three touchdowns on just 16 carries as Independence cruised to a road win at Poca.
The Patriots improved to 3-0, while the Dots slip to 0-3.
Independence stormed out to a commanding lead as quarterback Trey Bowers scored on runs of 14 and 15 yards and found Cyrus Goodson for a 34-yard TD pass to help build a 36-0 advantage after the first quarter.
Price scored two of his three TDs in the second quarter to put the game out of reach.
Bowers completed 11 of 14 passes for 148 yards and one score,while rushing for another 44 yards on six carries, and Trey Linkswiler ran for 97 yards and a TD on just nine totes.
The Patriots rolled up 603 total yards and held Poca to just 79.
Quarterback Jordan Wolfe scored the lone TD for the Dots, finding the end zone on a 6-yard run in the third quarter. Wolfe completed 5 of 16 passes for 64 yards and Noah Watson picked up 11 yards on three carries.