Joey Ramsey scored four touchdowns, three coming in different ways in leading Ripley to a 42-0 blanking of Buckhannon-Upshur in a prep football opener Friday night in Buckhannon.
Ramsey scored two touchdowns rushing (13 and 1 yards), caught an 18-yard TD pass, and intercepted a pass and returned it for another score for Ripley.
Also for the Vikings, Kadin Hall added 103 yards rushing on 16 carries, including two touchdowns on the ground from 1 and 6 yards out. Ramsey finished with 85 yards rushing on 18 attempts.
Ripley held Buckhannon-Upshur to just 118 total yards of offense, earning the shutout. Jayden Owens led the Buccaneers with 62 yards rushing on 14 carries.
Oak Glen 36, Point Pleasant 13: Hunter Patterson scored three touchdowns and the Golden Bears scored the first 36 points of the game to earn the road win.
Patterson had two rushing touchdowns (64 and 10 yards) for Oak Glen and caught a 35-yard TD pass for his third score. He finished with 71 yards rushing and 144 yards receiving on five catches.
Paxton Shuman led the way for the Golden Bears with 111 yards rushing on 14 carries and a touchdown run. Nick Chaney threw for 159 yards for Oak Glen.
Trailing 32-0 in the fourth quarter, Point Pleasant scored two touchdowns with a pair of TD passes from Hunter Bush (11 yards to Joel Beattie and 22 yards to Brady Cunningham). Bush finished with 153 yards through the air.
Shady Spring 29, Nicholas County 27: The Grizzlies were stopped on downs with 35 seconds left in the game as the Tigers held on for the road win.
Nicholas County scored with 2:27 left in the game on a 6-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jordan McKinney to cut the Shady lead to just two.
After a defensive stop, the Grizzlies got the ball back at their own 47-yard line with 1:40 remaining, but Shady Spring held at its own 25 to seal the win.
Cameron Manns threw for 185 yards for Shady Spring and two touchdown passes, and Jadon Hershberger caught seven passes for 141 yards.
McKinney rushed for 128 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns for Nicholas County, and also threw for 116 yards.