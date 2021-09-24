Chandler Schmidt scored four touchdowns as Cabell Midland blew past visiting Parkersburg for a 45-6 prep football win Friday night in Ona.
Schmidt rushed for 90 yards and three scores on 14 totes and hauled in a 20-yard TD pass to help the Knights rack up 420 total yards. He also recorded an interception.
Also for Cabell Midland, Jackson Fetty rushed for 150 yards and a score on seven carries and Mason Moran rushed for 87 yards and a score on 11 touches.
For the Big Reds, David Parsons completed 11 of 18 passes for 131 yards and a TD against one interception. Bryson Singer caught six passes for 82 yards and a TD.
Parkersburg (2-3) managed just 107 total yards.
Point Pleasant 48, Lincoln County 20: Gavin Jeffers and Evan Roach each rushed for over 100 yards as Point Pleasant put away the host Panthers.
Jeffers carried 18 times for 150 yards and four TDs, while Roach rushed for 139 yards and two scores on 22 totes as the Big Blacks piled up 429 total yards.
Roach also completed 3 of 3 passes for 52 yards, including a 14-yard TD pass to Cody Schultz.
Isaiah Smith led Lincoln County, gaining 184 yards and three scores on 21 carries — including a 42-yard scoring scamper on the sixth play of the game to put the Panthers up early.
Also for the Panthers, Gabe Bates completed 8 of 14 passes for 53 yards.
Oak Hill 47, Ripley 26: Leonard Farrow ran for 229 yards and five TDs on 17 carries as Oak Hill cruised to a road win.
Jacob Ward completed 5 of 5 passes for 93 yards and two TDs, while Ethan Vargo-Thomas caught two balls for 72 yards and a score and Braxton Hall hauled in three passes for 36 yards and a TD.
The Red Devils racked up 532 total yards on just 39 plays.
Ty Stephens led the Vikings, completing 15 of 23 passes for 143 yards and two TDs.
Also for Ripley, Brady Anderson rushed for 94 yards and a score on 18 carries, Joey Ramsey caught six passes for 75 yards and two scores and Elijah Miller hauled in six passes for 43 yards and a TD.
Nicholas County 53, Wyoming East 8: Kaleb Clark ran for 149 yards and four scores on 11 carries as the Grizzlies stormed past visiting Wyoming East.
Clark scored on runs of 7, 4, 30 and 34 yards to help Nicholas jump out to a 46-0 lead at halftime.
Also for the Grizzlies, Wesley Hill scored on an 18-yard run and returned a kickoff 78 yards for another score, and Alex Pritt and Colton Browning each ran for a TD.
Tucker Cook scored on a 37-yard run to lead the Warriors and finished with 56 yards on 11 carries.
Nicholas held East to just 114 total yards and forced six turnovers.