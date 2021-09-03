First-year Scott coach Jeremy Dolin said that his first win was more than special.
“This feels great, just amazing,” Dolin said after Scott’s 35-14 win over visiting Wayne Friday. “We dominated the line of scrimmage in the second half. We were short-handed tonight and weren’t as deep as we’d hoped coming in, but our guys found a way.”
The Skyhawks (1-1) came out throwing as the first play of the game — a 28-yard strike from Matt Frye to Jayden Sharps — took Scott across midfield. Running back Cooper Martin got the Skyhawks on the board first when he dived in from 4 yards out and Scott led 7-0 with just 2:28 off the clock.
After a Scott turnover, the Pioneers (1-1) put together a sustained drive and converted a fourth-and-1 inside the 20 before Wayne QB James Spradlin scored on a keeper two plays later. After a 2-point conversion, Wayne led 8-7 in the second quarter.
It would be the last lead the Pioneers would have. With 2:40 to go in the half, Wayne put the ball on the ground and Scott recovered on the Pioneers’ 27.
Scott found a rhythm quickly after a 6-yard pickup from Frye around the corner set up a 12-yard laser to Sharps from Frye. Frye struck paydirt on a keeper and Scott led at intermission 15-8.
With 6:18 to go, Frye scored on an option-read play from 11 yards out. Wayne added a score late, but Scott had sealed the victory.
Spring Valley 34, Parkersburg 10: Quarterback Dalton Fouch accounted for 264 yards and two TDs as Spring Valley cruised to a road win.
Fouch completed 11 of 17 passes for 193 yards and two scores and ran for another 71 yards on 12 carries to lead the Timberwolves, who rolled up 480 yards of total offense.
Also for the Wolves, Jace Caldwell ran for 107 yards and a TD on 15 touches and Ty Bartrum caught four passes for 85 yards and a TD and returned an interception 34 yards for another score.
For Parkersburg, David Parsons completed 8 of 12 passes for 116 yards and a TD against two picks, and Casey Stanley caught a 41-yard TD pass. Also for the Big Reds, Bryson Singer hauled in five catches for 50 yards.
Spring Valley held Parkersburg to just 203 total yards and forced four turnovers.
Greenbrier East 28, Woodrow Wilson 14: Monquelle Davis tossed two TD passes to help Greenbrier East (2-0) outlast host and rival Woodrow Wilson.
Davis hit Bryson Ormsbee for a 42-yard scoring strike and then found Braden Bragg for a 9-yard score and East’s Lucas McCallister returned a kickoff 90 yards for a TD to give the Spartans a 21-0 lead in the third quarter.
Woodrow (1-1) countered midway through the third as Maddex McMillen hit Elijah Redfern for an 18-yard score and added a 2-yard TD run just seven minutes later to trim the deficit to 21-14. But East’s Ian Cline capped a 12-play, 54-yard drive with a 5-yard scoring run with just under eight minutes remaining to seal the win for the Spartans.
Ripley 31, Buckhannon-Upshur 13: Joey Ramsey ran for 171 yards and a TD on 26 rushes as Ripley won at home.
Brady Anderson added 67 yards and three scores on 16 carries and Elijah Miller picked up 44 yards on five totes for the Vikings, who gained 282 yards on the ground.
Savion Farmer led the Bucs, rushing for 185 yards and a TD on 18 carries.
Nicholas County 38, Shady Spring 14: Kaleb Clark found the end zone three times in the fourth quarter to help Nicholas pull away for a home win.
Clark hauled in a 17-yard TD pass and notched a pair of 1-yard scoring runs to help the Grizzlies outscore Shady 24-8 in the second half. The junior running back finished with 178 yards and three scores on 34 rushes, while catching two passes for 24 yards and a TD.
Also for Nicholas (2-0), Brycen Morriston completed 5 of 6 passes for 54 yards and a TD and ran for 46 yards and a score on 13 totes.
Jacob Showalter led the Tigers (1-1), catching three passes for 132 yards and two TDs, including a 99-yard scoring strike from Cameron Manns. Manns hit on 6 of 13 passes for 147 yards and two TDs against one interception.