Scott scored the final 20 points of the game as the Skyhawks knocked off Wayne for a 27-18 prep football win Friday night in West Madison.
Klay Matthews rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries to lead the Skyhawks (1-5).
Wayne stormed out to an early lead, using a 56-yard TD run by Jon Chinn and a 55-yard scoring jaunt from Aaron Adkins to take an 18-7 edge in the second quarter.
Scott answered late in the first half as Michael Clay found Jeffrey McCoy for a 20-yard TD pass, and opened the third quarter with a 1-yard TD plunge by Dane Messer to take a 21-18 advantage. Messer had 53 yards on 10 carries.
Matthews scored from a yard out in the fourth to cap the scoring and the Scott defense made a goal line stand with less than two minutes remaining to seal the win.
Preston Childs led Wayne (0-6) with 104 yards on nine carries, while Chinn finished with 103 yards and a TD on 12 totes, and Adkins ended the night with 84 yards and two scores on 11 rushes.
Ripley 42, St. Albans 0: Cameron Ramsey rushed for 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Ripley rolled visiting St. Albans.
Ramsey scored on runs of 19 and 41 yards — both in the first quarter — to give the Vikings (3-3) a commanding lead early.
Also for Ripley, Kadin Hall had 32 yards and a TD on six carries, completed one pass for 43 yards, and recovered a fumble in the end zone for another score. while Broedy Boyce peeled off a 25-yard TD run.
The Vikings racked up 297 total yards and held the Red Dragons to just 10 yards on 38 plays.
Hunter Payne picked up 22 yards on 13 rushes to lead SA (0-6), which played its first game without starting quarterback Caden McCoy, who is out for the season with a shoulder injury.
Liberty Harrison 56, Braxton County 7: Seth McIntyre accounted for 231 yards and four touchdowns as Liberty cruised to a road win.
McIntyre rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns, including a 61-yard scoring run, on 16 carries and hauled in a 33-yard TD pass to lead the Mountaineers (5-1). Raiden Childers rushed for 89 yards on seven rushes, including a 39-yard TD run, while Noah Leggett completed 1 of 3 passes for 33 yards and returned an interception 85 yards for another score.
Andrew Pritt rushed for 55 yards and a TD on 17 carries to lead the Eagles (0-6).
Nicholas County 47, Roane County 19: Justin Hill ran for 129 yards and four TDs as Nicholas County won at home.
Luke LeRose completed 4 of 8 passes for 114 yards and two scores and rushed for another 50 yards and a TD on five carries, while Zach O’Dell gained 76 yards on nine carries and Jeffrey Girod hauled in two passes for 45 yards and a TD for the Grizzlies (4-2).
Garrett Kesterson caught a 57-yard TD pass for Nicholas, which picked up 404 total yards.
Josh Huffman had 64 yards and a TD on 15 carries, Shadraq Greathouse hit on 4 of 7 passes for 66 yards and a score, and Cameron Bennett caught three balls for 46 yards and a TD to lead the Raiders (2-2).