Dalton Rollo hauled in a 65-yard scoring strike from T.J. Hager as Sherman opened its season with a 19-8 prep football win over James Monroe Friday night in Seth.
Hager and C.J. Winnell each notched a rushing touchdown to help the Tide earn first-year head coach Kevin Buzzard his first win at Zontini Field.
Cameron Thomas scored the lone touchdown for the Mavericks.
Brooke 28, Ripley 7: Braelyn Sperringer accounted for 232 yards and four TDs as Brooke ran away from visiting Ripley.
Sperringer completed 6 of 8 passes for 108 yards and two scores, while rushing for 124 yards and two more TDs on just 11 attempts to lead the Bruins (1-0).
Anthony Bachinski caught four balls for 83 yards and two TDs and Jace Campinelli added 100 yards on 18 rushes.
Ty Stephens led the Vikings, hitting on 5 of 11 passes for 80 yards and a TD, and Wyatt Simon hauled in a 41-yard TD pass.
Logan 21, Man 14: The visiting Wildcats took an early 14-0 lead and held on to win the battle of Logan County, giving returning coach Gary Mullins a win in his second debut. Mullins previously coached the Wildcats from 2004-16.
“We didn’t close it out the way that we wanted to,” Mullins said. “But we are happy with the victory. We’ll get back on the drawing board on Monday. We’ll take the win but we’ve got a lot of work to do to get better. We’ll enjoy it this weekend but we’re going to start to work for the Sissonville game next week.”
Logan set the tone early with a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes by senior quarterback Jordan Hayes, a 57-yarder to Carson Kirk and a 35-yarder to Aiden Slack.
The Wildcats made it 21-0 with 11:42 in the third quarter as Bryce Davis scooped up a bad snap over Man QB Israel Canterbury’s head and ran in for a 10-yard TD.
Man was able to punch in a pair of fourth-quarter scores, Canterbury running it in from 6 yards with 2:07 left and, after a successful onside kick, Canterbury found Jeremiah Harless with a tipped 20-yard TD toss.
Nicholas County 27, Oak Hill 25: Nicholas County stopped a 2-point conversion try by the Red Devils with 2:33 remaining as the Grizzlies held on to open their season with a road win.
The Grizzlies led 21-7 heading into the fourth, but gave up three touchdowns in the final period. The Red Devils missed all their extra point attempts in the quarter.
Kaleb Clark led Nicholas County on the ground, rushing for 143 yards on 22 carries, including a 24-yard TD run.
Dawson Brown completed 3 of 4 passes for 52 yards and two scores, with Wesley Hill and Alex Pritt each hauling in a TD pass. Also for Nicholas, Brycen Morriston rushed for 71 yards and a score on six attempts.
Leonard Farrow led the Red Devils with 172 yards and three TDs on 14 rushes, while Omar Lewis chipped in with 108 yards and a score on 13 carries.
Wayne 38, Tolsia 14: Wayne held the Rebels to just 5 first-half yards, but led just 22-14 midway through the third period.
Rylan Murdock’s 26-yard score, his second of the game, pushed Wayne’s lead to 30-14.
Senior Kobe Vanhoose ran for 116 yards on 19 carries and two scores to lead the Wayne offense. For Tolsia, Eli Blackburn had a 65-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, a rushing touchdown, an interception in the end zone and a fumble recovery.