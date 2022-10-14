Thirteen players carried the football, all for positive yardage, as Spring Valley walloped Capital 64-0 Friday in high school football at University of Charleston Stadium.
Bruin Booth ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries to spark the Timberwolves (6-1), ranked sixth in Class AAA. Spring Valley gained 494 yards, 412 rushing. The Cougars (2-5) picked up just 45 yards of offense.
Booth’s 14-yard touchdown run and Kyndon Keesee’s 55-yard touchdown catch on a pass from Dalton Fouch were followed by Landon Mosser extra points to give Spring Valley a 14-0 lead after one quarter.
Cody Shy, Booth and Cam Bailey ran for TDs of 4, 27 and 2 yards, respectively, and Fouch threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Keesee to make it 42-0 by halftime.
Logan Perry, Booth and Miguel Cain ran for second-half touchdowns and the defense recorded a safety to set the score.
Greenbrier East 47, Ripley 8: Monquelle Davis accounted for 221 yards and four touchdowns as Greenbrier East put away visiting Ripley.
Davis took off for a 62-yard TD run and fired a 29-yard scoring strike to Logan Hayes in the first quarter before tossing a TD pass each to Lucas McCallister and Jake Pate in the second to help the Spartans to a 35-8 lead at halftime.
Davis finished the evening completing 7 of 10 passes for 134 yards and three scores while rushing for another 87 yards and a TD on six carries.
East (3-4) racked up 469 total yards, 324 coming on the ground, while holding the Vikings to just 159 yards.
Ian Cline added 149 yards and three scores on 13 rushes for the Spartans.
For Ripley (2-6), Virgil Myers completed 2 of 8 passes for 86 yards and a TD — a 44-yard strike to Hunter Brown — against one interception. Aydin Domico gained 45 yards on 11 carries for the Vikings.
Roane County 49, Braxton County 7: Skyler Delk and Shay Harper each ran for two TDs in the first half as the Raiders rolled to a road win to remain unbeaten.
Delk finished with 73 yards and two scores on just four carries while Harper had 61 yards and a pair of TDs on only three rushes for Roane (7-0), which held a 49-0 lead at halftime.
Briar Begler added 56 yards and a TD on four touches and Brandon Richardson chipped in 44 yards and a score on two rushes to help the Raiders rack up 306 total yards.
For Braxton (1-6), Bryce Leegan picked up 29 yards on 11 carries, including a 17-yard scoring run in the third quarter.