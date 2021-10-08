Michael Hindman scored on a 1-yard run with just under four minutes remaining to help St. Albans hold off Ripley for a 26-14 prep football win Friday night in Ripley.
The start of the game was postponed until 9:30 p.m. due to lightning. The Red Dragons earn their second win of the season, moving to 2-5, while Ripley falls to 1-6.
Hindman accounted for 151 yards and three scores, completing 7 of 10 passes for 85 yards and a TD and rushing for another 66 yards and two scores on 14 carries. Also for SA, Eli Littejohn ran for 67 yards and a score on 16 carries.
Joey Ramsey led Ripley, rushing for 98 yards and two scores on 22 touches.
Trailing 20-7 at the start of the fourth quarter, Ramsey ran for a 3-yard score with just under 11 minutes remaining to trim the deficit to six, but the Vikings would get no closer.
South Charleston-Parkersburg postponed: The matchup between South Charleston and Parkersburg was postponed due to lightning in the area.
The two teams will play at 1 p.m. Saturday at South Charleston.
Nicholas County 57, Braxton County 13: Kaleb Clark and Brycen Morriston each ran for three TDs as Nicholas County cruised past Braxton County in Sutton.
Clark rushed for 140 yards and three scores on 18 carries while Morriston finished with 80 yards and three TDs on six rushes and completed 3 of 4 passes for 39 yards. Also for the Grizzlies, Alex Pritt ran for 67 yards and a score on four totes.
For Braxton County, Tyler Cox ran for 92 yards and a TD on 11 carries and Ethan Cunningham gained 59 yards and a score on three rushes.
Oak Hill 23, Greenbrier East 3: Leonard Farrow’s 25-yard TD run in the final two minutes helped the Red Devils defeat visiting Greenbrier East.
Ethan Vargo-Thomas kicked a 22-yard field goal and broke off a 47-yard TD run for Oak Hill and Braxton Hall hauled in a 37-yard scoring strike to help Oak Hill build a 16-3 lead at halftime.
Noah Dotson kicked a 34-yard field goal for the Spartans.