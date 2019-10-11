Mark Rucker rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns as Tyler Consolidated held off Buffalo for 28-14 prep football win Friday night in Sistersville.
Rucker ripped off scoring runs of 67, 63 and 5 yards to lead the Knights’ offense, which rolled up 448 total yards.
Also for Tyler (4-2), quarterback Gage Huffman completed 8 of 17 passes for 189 yards, including a 5-yard TD pass, and freshman Jayden Helmick caught two passes for 109 yards and a score.
Buffalo senior running back Elijah Brock ran for 174 yards and a TD on 24 carries, while Chase Lovejoy picked up 33 yards and on five rushes. Quarterback Jackson England completed 2 of 8 passes for 16 yards against two interceptions.
Buffalo (3-3) tied the Knights at 6 on Cameron Lovejoy’s 5-yard TD run to open the second quarter, but Tyler scored 16 straight points in the period to pull away.
The Bison gained 226 yards on the ground, but managed just 16 through the air.
Linsly 49, Point Pleasant 21: Hunter Kelley completed 7 of 13 passes for 115 yards and two TDs and rushed for 62 yards on 10 carries as Linsly ran away from host Point Pleasant.
Kelley found Kobe Hill for a 29-yard TD pass before hooking up with Trevin Tush for a 35-yard scoring strike. The junior quarterback also returned a fumble 45 yards for another score.
Hill finished with four catches for 56 yards for the Cadets (7-0).
For Point (1-3), Jovone Johnson rushed for 129 yards and a TD on nine carries — including a 67-yard scoring jaunt — and Brady Adkins carried the ball 20 times for 71 yards and a score.
Nicholas County 47, Braxton County 14: Luke LeRose accounted for 299 yards and six touchdowns as Nicholas County pulled away for a road win.
Trailing 14-13 in the third quarter, the Grizzlies scored 34 unanswered over the final two periods to get the victory.
LeRose rushed for 276 yards and five TDs on just 15 carries and completed 2 of 9 passes for 23 yards and another score to lead the Grizzlies.
Braxton County’s Jett Cogar connected with Jadyn Stewart for a 64-yard scoring strike and peeled off a 22-yard TD run to give the Eagles a 14-13 lead with just over six minutes remaining in the third quarter.
But LeRose broke off scoring runs of 70 and 62 yards on back-to-back possessions to help Nicholas regain the lead, and later found Garrett Kesterson for a 15-yard TD pass before scoring on a 12-yard run to seal the win.
Also for Nicholas, Zach O’Dell returned a blocked punt 22 yards for a TD.
Cogar completed 11 of 22 passes for 187 and a TD against two picks, while Stewart caught five balls for 71 yards and a score and Baine Cogar hauled in four passes for 99 yards.