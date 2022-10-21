Wayne used four 100-yard rushers and held off a late Sissonville rally as the Pioneers outlasted the Indians 46-36 Friday night in Wayne.
Jaxson Damron (156 yards), Braylon Gilliam (130), Rylen Murdock (128) and Colton Mathis (112) all went over the century mark rushing for Wayne, which piled up 560 yards on the ground. Damron, Gilliam and Mathis each scored twice.
The Pioneers (4-5) had the ball and a 46-30 lead with 3:40 remaining, but on fourth down, the Indians’ Michael Fisher stepped in front of a swing pass and took it back 50 yards to bring Sissonville (1-7) within 10.
The 2-point conversion failed after an offensive pass interference, and Wayne recovered the onside kick before running out the clock.
“At times it was like trying to shoot fish in a barrel calling plays,” said Wayne coach Tom Harmon. “Give [Sissonville] credit for continuing to play hard.”
Ethan Taylor led the Indians, completing 22 of 45 passes for 299 yards and three TDs. Freshman Malachi Thompson caught all three scores, finishing with 10 catches for 155 yards.
“People talk about how they don’t like moral victories,” said Sissonville coach Chad Lovejoy. “We’re not building a team, we’re building a program. I’m happy with them.”
Ripley 28, Shady Spring 26: Ripley’s defense held against a late 2-point conversion attempt as the Vikings edged Shady Spring in overtime.
Trailing by 8 with 19 seconds remaining in regulation, Ripley’s Virgil Myers found Hunter Brown for a 1-yard TD pass and then connected with Parker Boyd to force extra time.
In overtime, Myers found Wyatt Simon for a 17-yard score and then ran in on the conversion attempt.
On the ensuing possession, Shady’s Brady Green tossed an 8-yard TD pass, but Green’s pass to Jalon Bailey on the conversion attempt fail incomplete, giving the Vikings (3-6) the win.
Myers completed 8 of 19 passes for 84 yards and two TDs, while rushing for another 77 yards and a score on 18 carries.
Brown picked up 82 yards and a TD on 17 rushes and Boyd caught four balls for 50 yards.
For the Tigers, Green hit on 11 of 17 passes for 148 yards and three scores and ran for a TD, while James Sellards finished with 38 yards on 13 rushes and Brian Locklear caught two passes for 49 yards and a score.
Lincoln County 38, Braxton County 14: Blake Adkins completed 17 of 31 passes for 244 yards and two TDs and ran for another score as the Panthers put away host Braxton County.
Also for Lincoln County (1-7), Steven Adkins caught three passes for 55 yards and two scores and Austin Adkins scored on a 10-yard run. Isaiah Koontz picked up 67 yards on 14 rushes and returned an interception for a TD.
For the Eagles (1-7), Bryce Leegan ran for 184 yards and two TDs, including a 63-yard scoring run.
Independence 58, Nicholas County 7: Judah Price ran for 205 yards and four TDs to power the Patriots past visiting Nicholas County.
Price scored on runs of 15, 28, 70 and 11 yards in helping Independence rack up 376 yards on the ground.
The Patriots’ Tyler Linkswiler also broke the century mark, picking up 104 yards and a score on just five rushes.
Also for Independence (8-0), Trey Bowers completed 4 of 5 passes for 165 yards and three scores and Cyrus Goodson hauled in two passes for 98 yards and two scores, including a 73-yard TD.
For the Grizzlies (6-2), Kaleb Clark ran for 36 yards on 18 carries and Wes Hill returned a kickoff 45 yards for a score.