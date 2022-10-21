Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Wayne used four 100-yard rushers and held off a late Sissonville rally as the Pioneers outlasted the Indians 46-36 Friday night in Wayne.

Jaxson Damron (156 yards), Braylon Gilliam (130), Rylen Murdock (128) and Colton Mathis (112) all went over the century mark rushing for Wayne, which piled up 560 yards on the ground. Damron, Gilliam and Mathis each scored twice.