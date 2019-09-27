Ty Moore rushed for 214 yards and four touchdowns as Williamstown dismantled Buffalo for a 37-7 prep football win Friday night in Williamstown.
Moore scored on runs of 14, 8, 5, and 44 yards in helping the Class A No. 8-ranked Yellowjackets pile up 349 yards on the ground.
Brayden Modesitt completed 5 of 12 passes for 62 yards and a TD, and rushed for another 67 yards on nine carries for Williamstown (4-1).
For Buffalo, Jackson England hit on 5 of 12 passes for 43 yards — including a 16-yard scoring strike to David Whittington — but threw two interceptions. Williamstown outgained the Bison 411-53.
Parkersburg 42, Marietta 21: Bryson Singer accounted for 304 yards and a touchdown as Parkersburg ran past visiting Marietta, Ohio.
Singer completed 11 of 18 passes for 176 yards and a TD and rushed for another 128 yards on 19 carries to lead the Big Reds (3-2), while Anthony Craig carried the ball 19 times for 99 yards four TDs. Also for Parkersburg, Sam Potts hauled in a 53-yard TD pass and returned an interception 50 yards for another score, and Braeden Mason caught seven passes for 77 yards.
For the Tigers, Corbin Alkire completed 18 of 25 passes for 211 yards and a TD and rushed for a 13-yard score, and Donavon Wheeler caught a 27-yard TD pass and returned a block punt 8 yards for another score.
Ripley 33, Brooke 9: Cameron Ramsey and Kadin Hall each went over the century mark in rushing as the Vikings rolled to a road win.
Ramsey rushed for 166 yards on 18 carries, including a 51-yard TD run, while Hall had 110 yards and two scores on just 10 carries to lead Ripley (2-3). Quarterback Noah Westfall completed 4 of 9 passes for 26 yards and rushed for 57 yards and a TD on 13 carries for the Vikings, who picked up 430 total yards.
For Brooke, Josh Shorts hit on 8 of 18 passes for 129 yards and a score, and Camden Bates caught two passes for 77 yards — including a 60-yard scoring strike from Shorts.
Keyser 63, Nicholas County 0: The Golden Tornado whipped up 637 total yards as Keyser cruised past host Nicholas County to stay undefeated.
Aaron Lyons rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, while Drae Allen picked up 148 yards and a score on just six rushes to lead Keyser (5-0) on the ground. Zion Powell added 85 yards and two TDs, including a 52-yard scoring run, on just three carries, and Caden Biser rushed for 58 yards and a TD on 10 totes, and caught two passes for 15 yards and another score.
For Nicholas (3-2), Jacob Williams rushed for 45 yards on 14 carries, and Luke LeRose completed 4 of 15 passes for 39 yards against two interceptions.
Roane County 44, Braxton County 14: Daniel Bush rushed for a touchdown, returned a kickoff for another score, and threw for a touchdown as Roane County (2-1) won at home.
Bush rushed for 119 yards and a TD on 10 carries, returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a score, and completed a 22-yard TD pass to lead the Raiders’ offense. Also for Roane, Josh Huffman had 93 yards and two TDs on 14 rushes, and Cameron Bennett hauled in two passes for 58 yards and returned an interception 40 yards for a score.
For Braxton County (0-5), Jadyn Stewart threw the longest touchdown pass in school history, finding Tyler Cox for a 92-yard scoring strike, and Baine Cogar racked up 133 yards and a TD on just six rushes.