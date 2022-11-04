Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Caden Beam and Bray Boggs each rushed for over 100 yards as Class AA No. 3 Winfield put away Point Pleasant 39-14 Friday night in Point Pleasant.

The Generals (9-1) pick up their ninth-straight win after dropping their season opener to Putnam County rival Hurricane.

