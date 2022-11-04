Prep football roundup: Winfield finishes with win over Point Pleasant Staff reports Nov 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Caden Beam and Bray Boggs each rushed for over 100 yards as Class AA No. 3 Winfield put away Point Pleasant 39-14 Friday night in Point Pleasant.The Generals (9-1) pick up their ninth-straight win after dropping their season opener to Putnam County rival Hurricane.Point ends its season at 5-5.Beam picked up 140 yards and two scores on 17 carries, while Boggs gained 107 yards and a touchdown on 15 totes to lead Winfield.The Generals jumped out in front early and carried a 21-0 advantage into halftime.Brycen Brown picked up 72 yards and a TD on nine carries and Hayden Hinkle had 54 yards and a score on 11 rushes for Winfield, which racked up 384 yards on the ground.Poca 18, Wayne 13: Jordan Wolfe found Andrew Young for a 20-yard TD pass with 15 seconds remaining to lift the Dots to a home win.Poca improves to 2-8, while Wayne falls to 4-6.Wolfe completed 20 of 38 passes for 227 yards and two scores, while rushing for another 66 yards and a TD on 17 carries.Also for Poca, Preston Bonnett caught four passes for 22 yards, including a 14-yard TD pass, and Brandon Moore hauled in six balls for 70 yards.Jaxson Damron paced the Pioneers, gaining 106 yards on 18 carries and Ronnie Staley picked up 51 yards and a TD on seven rushes. Also for Wayne, Braylon Gilliam scored on a 42-yard run.Musselman 69, Parkersburg 27: Ray Adames rushed for 222 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries and returned a kickoff 99 yards for another score as visiting Musselman pounded Parkersburg.Class AAA No. 9 Musselman improves to 7-3 on the season, while Parkersburg falls to 4-6.Adames scored on runs of 80, 63, and 64 yards as Musselman built a 56-13 lead after three quarters.Bayden Hartman accounted for 191 yards and four TDs for the Applemen, rushing for 59 yards and three scores on 11 totes, while completing 10 of 13 passes for 132 yards and another score.Adames also hauled in four passes for 78 yards and Zachary Miller scored on a 22-yard run.For Parkersburg, David Parsons completed 14 of 27 passes for 208 yards and three TDs against two picks.Also for the Big Reds, Aidyn Cooke rushed for 59 yards and a score on 16 carries and caught a 39-yard TD pass.Clay County 31, Braxton County 22: Matteo McKinney rushed for 158 yards and two TDs on 19 carries as the Panthers held off host Braxton County.The Eagles trailed 25-22 with eight minutes remaining, but McKinney scored on a 6-yard run about a minute later to seal the victory for Clay.For the Panthers, Noah Collins completed 16 of 29 passes for 281 yards and three scores, while Benjamin Williams caught seven passes for 112 yards and two TDs.Bryce Leegan led Braxton, gaining 131 yards and two scores on 23 rushes, while Tyler Cox caught four passes for 76 yards and a TD. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Touchdown Pass Winfield Carry Sport American Football Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.