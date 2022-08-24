Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

GW Practice
George Washington quarterback Abe Fenwick (right) hands off to a teammate during a preseason practice. The Patriots host Cabell Midland in the season opener Thursday night.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Abe Fenwick is a great quarterback, but for George Washington to experience success against Cabell Midland in high school football, the Patriots must find a way to run the ball.

The teams meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the season opener for both squads. The Knights were picked by Mountain State Athletic Conference coaches to finish second behind defending champion Huntington High. GW was pegged fourth behind Spring Valley.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.