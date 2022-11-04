Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

thumbnail_221105-photo-Woodrow 07

George Washington running back Keegan Sack tries to elude Woodrow Wilson’s Elijah Waller.

 RICK BARBERO | Register-Herald

BECKLEY — George Washington opened a Sack on Woodrow Wilson Friday night at Van Meter Stadium.

As in Keegan Sack, a do-it-all running back. The sophomore ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 27-yard pass for another in the Patriots’ 26-10 victory in the regular-season finale for both teams.

