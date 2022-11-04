BECKLEY — George Washington opened a Sack on Woodrow Wilson Friday night at Van Meter Stadium.
As in Keegan Sack, a do-it-all running back. The sophomore ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 27-yard pass for another in the Patriots’ 26-10 victory in the regular-season finale for both teams.
“He showed up tonight,” George Washington coach Steve Edwards Jr. said of Sack. “We’ve been alternating [Sack] and [Anthony Valentine]. Who’s hot, and [Sack] was hot tonight so we went with the hot hand. Thank goodness we have that luxury right now.”
The game was all about playoff positioning because both teams already knew they were in the Class AAA playoff field.
With Woodrow holding a 7-6 lead at the break, Sack scored on a 73-yard run on the second play of the second half. After Hayden Hatfield recovered a Woodrow Wilson fumble, Sack scored again on with 8:04 left in the third, giving George Washington a 19-7 lead.
“That was huge for us to do that,” Edwards said. “That was our goal in the locker room when we talked about doing some things. We made some adjustments.
“Score two touchdowns in four minutes, that’s a killer,” Woodrow Wilson coach Street Sarrett said.
Connor Mollohan, who barely missed a 52-yard field goal that came after an illegal substitution moved the ball back 5 yards, made a 30-yarder to bring the score within 19-10 early in the fourth.
Valentine added a 33-yard touchdown run for the Patriots in the fourth. He had 76 yards on 11 carries.
More than anything this game was win and enhance your playoff position. While Woodrow had hoped to move up from it’s No. 14 position in Class AAA, it likely won’t fall below No. 15.
No. 7 George Washington has done enough to earn a home game in the first round of the playoffs.
“You know what, everybody is 0-0,” Sarrett said. “There are 16 teams that are 0-0 and we’re getting ready. We’re coming.”
“Our goal was to win tonight and get an 8-2 record, which no one thought we could do with the schedule we played, and we were able to reach the goal,” Edwards said. “An 8-2 record was a big goal because we knew we already made the playoffs, now I think we might get positioned to play a home game.”
George Washington took the lead early in the second quarter on a 27-yard pass from Abe Fenwick to Sack.
Fenwick finished the night completing 10 of 16 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. He was intercepted once.
Woodrow Wilson had three first-half takeaways, and took the lead after one, an 8-yard run by Tylai Kimble and the Connor Mollohan PAT giving the Flying Eagles the lead.
Then came the game-turning stretch in the third quarter.
“That’s a good football team,” Edwards said of Woodrow Wilson. “They’re the real deal. They are a good team. They block well up front, got a nice scheme. He’s doing what he does. It fits his team, fits the mold and that is the sign of going in the right direction.”
Woodrow Wilson’s Matt Moore finished with 86 yards on 17 carries. Darmonte Mitchell had 49 yards on seven carries for Woodrow, which rushed for 176 yards in the game.
Woodrow Wilson finishes 6-4 and will await its playoff assignment, which will be released Saturday.