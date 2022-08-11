For some athletes, it’s never too late to try a new sport.
St. Albans junior Eli Samples is not only playing football for the first time, he’ll also be the head of the Red Dragons’ offense as he’ll be the starting quarterback this season.
Samples, who also plays basketball for St. Albans, certainly has the athleticism to play the position. An added bonus is that Samples used to play baseball, so the arm strength is there, too.
St. Albans coach Willie Washington knows Samples is a strong athlete and also possesses a high football IQ.
“He’s a first-year player but he’s very athletic, has a strong arm and is very smart,” Washington said. “He knows what to do with the ball. He takes care of it, and that’s all we’re asking him to do.”
Washington doesn’t know what type of quarterback Samples will turn out to be.
“He can be either or,” Washington said when asked if Samples can be dual threat running and passing the ball. “Like I said, it’s his first year of playing so we have to develop him into what we would like for him to do but also what he’s comfortable doing.”
Samples was very vocal about his will to help right the ship for a team that has just seven wins since 2018.
“St. Albans, at least in basketball, we’ve had some recent success in the past years,” Samples said. “I just want to contribute that to football because we’ve been down the past couple years and I want my community to have a reason to come out to these games. I’m sick and tired of people looking at St. Albans as a joke.”
In the preseason Mountain State Athletic Conference football poll, St. Albans was voted to finish last. Samples sees that as motivation.
“I’m going to try my best to help my team to more wins than what we’re predicted,” Samples said. “They have us last in the conference and I think it’s a slap in the face to me and it’s a slap in the face to our coaching staff and our program.”
Samples does want to help the team win, but that’s not the main reason he went out for football in his junior year.
“I’ve always wanted to play football and my dad would never let me because he was always scared I’d get hurt,” Samples said.
“I finally convinced him to let me come out and play. I just kept nagging and nagging and he just said, ‘All right, whatever.’”
It’s not unheard of for athlete in one sport to go out for another sport later in their high school career. To play football for the first time, and do so as starting quarterback for a high school team, is uncommon.
“It’s definitely a learning curve and I have to put in a lot more hours than everybody else to even have a chance to catch up to where everybody else is at,” Samples said.
Samples certainly puts in work after practice, and he’s had some help from former Hurricane quarterback Austin Womack.
“After practice every day I go to the Hurricane High School field because I live in Hurricane,” Samples said. “I would go down there with Austin Womack and he would teach me some stuff like how to read defenses, mechanics and everything.”
The mechanics of throwing a baseball are different from the mechanics of throwing a football, and Samples had to work on that in the offseason.
“I watched a couple videos on how Tom Brady and other guys throw and I just went to my backyard and threw into a net to try and work on my mechanics,” Samples said. “I had my dad video it to see what I was doing wrong and right and try to adjust from a baseball throw to a football throw.”
The most challenging thing for Samples so far has been the mental aspect.
“Really just the mental side of the game since I’m so far behind,” Samples said. “I’d like to think I have all the physical attributes to be successful. It’s all mental from here on out.”
Samples and the Red Dragons will be put to the test on Friday as they travel to Van for a 7 p.m. scrimmage.